India’s culture transcends race in Guyanese daily life

–Prime Minister Phillips

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips has said he is proud of the significant contribution Indian culture has made in the lives of all Guyanese.

The Prime Minister joined High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, and other dignitaries to celebrate the 75th Independence Anniversary of India, the world’s largest democracy, at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Georgetown on Sunday.

“Guyana is a country that prides itself in the unity of its people, and the celebration of India’s culture transcends beyond race, through our daily practices in the food we eat, the music we listen to, the holidays we observe, and even the way we dress.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and with its vast potential in manufacturing and innovation, 75 years later, India stands as a shining example of the power that freedom, ideas, achievements, actions and resolve can have on a nation. So, I commend the Government of India for taking this holistic approach on its independence observations as it serves as a reminder to its own people and the people and the world, of the importance of strong cultural heritage and resilience.”

Prime Minister Phillips said Guyana is fortunate to celebrate, without fear of discrimination or obstruction, with India as it observes this occasion around the world.

He reflected on Guyana’s 55-year relationship with the Republic of India, with established partnerships in the areas such as economic cooperation, cultural exchange, infrastructural development, education and health. The Prime Minister particularly noted India’s generosity in helping Guyana fight the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 80,0000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “These and other shows of good relations with India serve as testimony to Guyana’s commitment to a continued, strong friendship, built on mutual respect, benefits and understanding with India,” he said. The Prime Minister extended best wishes to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of India from Guyana’s President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Former President Donald Ramotar; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP; and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, also attended the celebration. Meanwhile, High Commissioner, Dr. Srinivasa said India and Guyana have shared a lot, and that in the coming years, the two countries will be greater partners in progress. “I believe that the time for Guyana has come, and I want to re-emphasise that Guyana should count India as one of its stable friends, who has been there throughout with Guyana, and we will be there. “We will be very happy to share our expertise, to upgrade skills, to extend capacity and, at the same time, to see that Guyana gets the best of what it deserves,” Dr. Srinivasa said. Also in attendance at the function was Deputy Speaker of the House, Lenox Shuman. (DPI)