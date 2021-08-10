Displaced Cummings Lodge farmers receive $25M in compensation

AS part of an economic recovery project in Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, 25 farmers received monetary compensation from the Housing and Water Ministry.

A total of $25M in compensation has been allocated to the farmers. Individual compensation for each farmer ranged from $100,000 to $5.6M based on claims and the assessments of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The informal land users had cultivated vegetables, orchard crops and plantain and banana.

In April, it was reported that informal land users (farmers) were hindering development works in Cummings Lodge (Parcel 1767), where the ministry has 140 middle-income houses under construction.

The farmers were engaged, through the Community Development Department and the Enforcement and Investigation Unit, to reach an amicable solution.

Written claims were provided by each farmer and assessments were conducted by the NAREI.

The compensation was handed over, in the form of cheques to each farmer, on Monday, during a simple proceeding.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, stated that while the ministry was heavily focussed on its housing programme, it also recognised its responsibility to ensure that the livelihoods of citizens were not disrupted through its housing projects.

The minister also highlighted the major economic impact of the construction of the houses for the nearby community of Sophia, as a number of skilled youths were employed through the project, while others had also benefitted from several entrepreneurship opportunities.

Minister within The Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, also expressed similar sentiments as she stated that the ministry’s approach showed its commitment to the overall development of the country and promotion of peaceful resolutions.

CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves; Director of Projects, Omar Narine; Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles; and other management personnel and staff were also present at the activity.