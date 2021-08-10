Mother pleads for help to find missing teen

A mother of three is pleading with the public for assistance to find her missing 15-year-old daughter, Anastasia Moses.

According to the woman, Pollyedwin Moses, her daughter has been missing for almost a week.

On Monday, the woman told the Guyana Chronicle that she left her eldest child and her two siblings at their Enterprise, East Coast Demerara home to run some errands.

Upon her return, the teen had vanished without a trace.

“I didn’t send her anywhere. I leave them home to go Ogle to send some things for the father; he in the interior,” the woman said.

The distraught woman related to this publication that several attempts were made to contact the teen via cellphone; however, those attempts have been futile.

“I tried making contact with her but like she block me. Whenever I call, it going to voicemail.”

The woman noted that a report has since been made at the Vryheid’s Lust Police Station and the family has organised a search to find the teen.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or the teen’s family on 667-8768 or 666-8959.