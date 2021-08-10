News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mother pleads for help to find missing teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Missing:15-year-old Anastasia Moses
Missing:15-year-old Anastasia Moses

A mother of three is pleading with the public for assistance to find her missing 15-year-old daughter, Anastasia Moses.
According to the woman, Pollyedwin Moses, her daughter has been missing for almost a week.

On Monday, the woman told the Guyana Chronicle that she left her eldest child and her two siblings at their Enterprise, East Coast Demerara home to run some errands.
Upon her return, the teen had vanished without a trace.

“I didn’t send her anywhere. I leave them home to go Ogle to send some things for the father; he in the interior,” the woman said.
The distraught woman related to this publication that several attempts were made to contact the teen via cellphone; however, those attempts have been futile.

“I tried making contact with her but like she block me. Whenever I call, it going to voicemail.”
The woman noted that a report has since been made at the Vryheid’s Lust Police Station and the family has organised a search to find the teen.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or the teen’s family on 667-8768 or 666-8959.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.