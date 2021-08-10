Man arrested in Parika with ammunition, narcotics

A 22-year-old man, acting in a suspicious manner, was arrested on Sunday, after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana and ammunition on the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Policemen were on foot-patrol duty when they intercepted the suspect and searched his person but nothing was found. However, during a search of a haversack which he was carrying on his back, a black face mask containing two suspected live 9mm ammunitions was found wrapped up.

A further search of the haversack revealed a piece of black plastic wrap which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The young man was immediately cautioned but remained silent. He was arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to three grams.

The suspected cannabis and ammunition were lodged and the suspect remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.