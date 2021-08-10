Two wanted in separate murder investigations

JOHN Kennedy,38, called “Big John” and Shyiem Allison are wanted by the Guyana Police Force for separate murder investigations.

Kennedy is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Jaleel Leow. Leow, a mechanic of Dennis Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was shot four times on August 2.

The incident occurred at around 17:50hrs while the young man was hanging out with a group of people at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Kennedy’s last known address is lot 751 Field 8 Section ‘B’, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Shyiem Allison is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Laurel Samaroo.

Allison’s last known address is lot 4351 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The body of 31-year-old Samaroo of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE, was found inside a fuel tanker with a wound to his head.

According to a police report, Samaroo died sometime between 21:00hrs on July 23 and 03:00hrs on July 24, 2021.

Police said Samaroo picked up a fuel tanker from Parika at about 21:00hrs on Friday and proceeded to his home at Tuschen.

The owner of the fuel tanker then discovered Samaroo motionless inside the vehicle with a wound to the right side of the head on the Tuschen Public Road at about 02:00hrs on Saturday.

The owner told police that he initially thought Samaroo was sleeping and attempted to wake him up. After Samaroo did not wake up, the owner immediately contacted the Leonora Police Station.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John Kennedy and Shyiem Allison is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.