News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Van West-Charles charged for submitting bogus invoice to GEA
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Atlantic Fuels Inc. Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles
Atlantic Fuels Inc. Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles

PRINCIPAL Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Monday, released Atlantic Fuels Inc. Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, on $100,000 bail for an offence which alleges that the fuel company submitted a false or misleading invoice to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in November 2020.

Dr Van West-Charles,72, denied the charge which stated that Atlantic Fuels Inc., on November 13, 2020, submitted Invoice #100 to the GEA, at 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, regarding a shipment of diesel claimed to have been purchased from Global Oil NV, knowing the same to be false or misleading.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the invoice amounted to over US$200,000, which is equivalent to GYD 40,000,000. The magistrate released Van West-Charles on $100,000 bail and adjourned the case until August 16, 2021.

He was represented by attorney, Siand Dhurjon.
In January, AFI Director, Eugene Gilbert, was arraigned in court on a similar charge instituted against him by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) which alleged that the fuel company made a false customs declaration in November 2020 on the same invoice.

He denied the charge and is currently out on $300,000 bail awaiting trial before Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus.

AFI was granted a licence in November 2015 by the GEA, months after the coalition government took office. Following investigation in November 2020, the GRA and GEA had seized and detained 631,184.9 litres of diesel fuel worth over $80M in resale value which was imported by AFI.

In March, AFI won a legal battle, and the two agencies were ordered by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George S.C., to release the fuel and pay $12.8M to the fuel company for storage costs.
Additionally, AFI is currently before the court in another legal challenge against the GEA, over the termination of their licence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.