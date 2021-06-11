Almost 30,000 households affected by floods

CORPORATE Guyana and members of the public have been assisting significantly with aiding the administration’s countrywide flood-relief efforts. This is according to Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who told the National Assembly on Thursday evening that the government has received in excess of $35 million in monetary donations to tackle the ongoing floods. “It is this type of unwavering support that showcases the true spirit of unity among our people when our country faces hardship; and for this, our government and people are immensely grateful,” Phillips said. In providing an update on the situation, the Prime Minister related that the massive rainfall experienced in the month of May alone, was recorded as the second highest rainfall across the country in the last 40 years, since 1981. “Based on the latest seasonal reports, however, it is estimated that we will continue to experience above-normal rainfall during the period June to August 2021,” the Prime Minister noted. He said that the hinterland, which continues to be hard hit by the flooding, is now experiencing threats to food security.

Countrywide, a total of 29, 300 households in more than 300 communities have been affected by the floods, including damage to their homes; distress to and loss of livestock and domestic animals; and destruction of crops, farmlands and other forms of livelihood. A total of 201 persons have also been forced to evacuate and seek sanctuary in shelters due to the damage caused to their homes. “Mr. Speaker, in the wake of these devastating conditions, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been exceedingly active in its shelter management, evacuation, and relief-distribution efforts across Guyana,” Phillips noted.

He told the House that to date, the CDC has distributed 19, 935 food hampers and 17, 529 cleaning hampers to affected persons as a form of emergency relief in all the affected communities. “Other ongoing efforts will be the continued distribution of food and non-food items, such as sanitation hampers and hygiene care packages, to affected residents, establishing and managing temporary shelters as the need arises and conducting detailed damage assessments as required,” the Prime Minister noted.

He said that under the stewardship of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the government was swift in its response to flood-affected areas, with Cabinet members and other government officials executing multi-stakeholder outreaches to affected communities across the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring the livelihoods of those affected by the floods, which are now being considered a Level 2 Disaster.

“… and what it simply means is that while we have the national capacity to respond and we’re not yet overwhelmed, we are seeking some external assistance as required to bring relief to the people during this difficult time,” the Prime Minister said.

Phillips assured the House that around-the-clock surveillance and drainage works continue to be executed as a means of minimising the effects of floodwaters.