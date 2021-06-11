News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Reg. 9 official arrested for alleged embezzlement
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

AN 18-year-old District Development Officer (DDO) attached to the Aishalton, South Rupununi Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Accounting Unit has been arrested for allegedly embezzling some $867,144 in cash from his employers. Word is that on May 25, around 13:00hrs, the sum of $8.2M was handed over to the suspect along with relevant paysheets for the May 2021 salaries. The funds were reportedly intended to be paid to government employees within the Aishalton district. However, on June 02, 2021, several employees raised an alarm after not receiving their requisite salaries. Initial investigations have revealed that some $867,144 were missing and unaccounted for from the $8.2M; it was later revealed that the sum at reference is what was owed to the employees who complained of not receiving their salaries. The suspect briefly fled the Aishalton District, but was subsequently apprehended by the police, and taken into custody. The matter is said to be currently under investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.