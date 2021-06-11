Reg. 9 official arrested for alleged embezzlement

AN 18-year-old District Development Officer (DDO) attached to the Aishalton, South Rupununi Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Accounting Unit has been arrested for allegedly embezzling some $867,144 in cash from his employers. Word is that on May 25, around 13:00hrs, the sum of $8.2M was handed over to the suspect along with relevant paysheets for the May 2021 salaries. The funds were reportedly intended to be paid to government employees within the Aishalton district. However, on June 02, 2021, several employees raised an alarm after not receiving their requisite salaries. Initial investigations have revealed that some $867,144 were missing and unaccounted for from the $8.2M; it was later revealed that the sum at reference is what was owed to the employees who complained of not receiving their salaries. The suspect briefly fled the Aishalton District, but was subsequently apprehended by the police, and taken into custody. The matter is said to be currently under investigation.