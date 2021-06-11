News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Football coach nabbed with unlicenced firearm, ‘ammo’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

A FORTY-three-year-old football coach is currently in police custody after being found to be in possession of a firearm and several live rounds of ammunition without being “licensed to carry”.
According to information reaching this publication, early on Thursday, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station who were on a mobile patrol in ‘C’ Field Sophia stopped, searched and subsequently detained the 43-year-old after he was found to be in possession of the items at reference.
The suspect, who is from ‘B’ Field Sophia, the police say, was seen walking on a street in ‘C’ Field when he was stopped by the patrol ranks who, on carrying out a search on his person, found the .32 Taurus pistol with serial number filed off and matching ammunition wedged in his pants waist.
Having been told of the allegation and cautioned, the coach was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station, where the firearm was processed by a rank from the Crime Scene Unit.
Both firearm and ammunition have since been marked, sealed and placed in separate evidence bags in the suspect’s presence, before being handed over to the Station Sergeant for safekeeping.
Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.