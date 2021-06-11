Football coach nabbed with unlicenced firearm, ‘ammo’

A FORTY-three-year-old football coach is currently in police custody after being found to be in possession of a firearm and several live rounds of ammunition without being “licensed to carry”.

According to information reaching this publication, early on Thursday, ranks from the Brickdam Police Station who were on a mobile patrol in ‘C’ Field Sophia stopped, searched and subsequently detained the 43-year-old after he was found to be in possession of the items at reference.

The suspect, who is from ‘B’ Field Sophia, the police say, was seen walking on a street in ‘C’ Field when he was stopped by the patrol ranks who, on carrying out a search on his person, found the .32 Taurus pistol with serial number filed off and matching ammunition wedged in his pants waist.

Having been told of the allegation and cautioned, the coach was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station, where the firearm was processed by a rank from the Crime Scene Unit.

Both firearm and ammunition have since been marked, sealed and placed in separate evidence bags in the suspect’s presence, before being handed over to the Station Sergeant for safekeeping.

Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.