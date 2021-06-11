‘Millions being invested to improve broadband speeds, customer experience’, new GTT boss says

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is investing millions of dollars on upgrading its networks to provide improved broadband speed across the country.

That’s according to the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damian Blackburn, who, during a virtual press conference on Thursday, noted that GTT is well aware of the current needs of persons all across the country, due to the new mode of doing business brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be working to provide them with easier and more reliable Internet access. According to GTT, over 120,000 homes countrywide currently utilise its services to stay connected, as are some 250,000 mobile customers.

Blackburn said that besides looking to upgrade the service being provided to both private residences and businesses, the company is also looking to upgrade its network to four-point 5G LTE.

Blackburn said that the upgrades at reference will greatly improve the experience for the company’s mobile customers, particularly where accessing the Internet and data availability are concerned. “Our mission is to pivot GTT to become a 21st Century customer-centric organisation, whereby the customer will be at the heart of everything we do in GTT, and in a very Guyanese way,” Blackburn said, adding: “And we have got to pivot from where we are now, to this vision of the 21st Century customer-centric organisation. If we do that, we will take the first step on our three-to-five-year journey of improving life experiences to every home and business by 2025. We’ve thought hard about the priorities, but we can’t do everything all at once.”

IMPROVED ACCESS

Blackburn said GTT intends to continue to make its reach felt all across the country in terms of both service provision, as well as making payments easier. He noted that at present, there are 320 MMG agents that can be utilised to conduct bill payment, so as to provide a smoother bill payment system, and thereby significantly reduce the lines at GTT stores.

He further explained that the company now boasts over 500 MMG top-up outlets to cater to its customers who utilize the service to pay their bills.

He said that, in addition to improving the customer service experience, GTT will be training 40 new Customer Service Agents, who will be taking calls from customers to provide them with answers and solutions to whatever issues they may have. “We will upgrade the home experience; we will be the preferred partner of choice in the business community,” Blackburn said, adding: “We will develop a new five-year investment plan; telecommunications is a long-term business, and it’s time for us to refresh our five-year plan, and make sure that the investments we make are consistent over the next period to get to our vision of improving life experiences to every home and business by 2025.”

In closing, Blackburn said, “And lastly, we need to refresh and deepen our relations with all Guyanese stakeholders, and I will be reaching out, personally, along with my leadership team to do that at every opportunity.”