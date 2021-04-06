Several on Essequibo Coast arrested for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

SEVERAL persons on the Essequibo Coast were arrested on Monday for breaching the national COVID-19 guidelines. Those arrested were caught in Easter-celebration gatherings in wide open spaces at Golden Fleece and Capoey Lake.

The police in their quest to ensure that citizens are safe during the pandemic, conducted several exercises in the region, particularly at the popular resorts and beaches. Persons breaching the national COVID-19 guidelines were arrested and taken to police stations.

According to reports, persons crowded the popular Capoey Lake to celebrate Easter. Many young persons were seen imbibing there, while at the popular Golden Fleece Beach many gathered for picnics.

An advisory issued by the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat stated that Easter activities in public spaces inclusive of parks, creeks, lakes, and resorts are prohibited.

The consumption of alcohol was also prohibited. Up to press time, the number of persons arrested was not disclosed. They are likely to appear in court today charged with breaching the COVID-19 guidelines.

So far, Region Two has 262 active COVID-19 cases.