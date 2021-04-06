Commander Mandall zeroes in on child sexual abuse in Region One

WHILE there has been a decline in crime at Mabaruma and other sub-districts in the Barima/Waini area despite the influx of migrants from Venezuela, Region One commander, Superintendent Khalid Mandall, said child sexual molestation is a cause for concern.

Within the past month alone, Commander Mandall noted several cases of sexual abuse of minors in the region.

In spite of the obvious challenges and difficulties associated with monitoring and traversing the expansive terrain with limited resources, Commander Mandall said his team of hard-working ranks has been engaging in a number of community initiatives to build trust and improve relations between the police and residents in the various communities in Region One.

This was related by the Commander during a recent meeting with Director of the Police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Mark Ramotar, Deputy Stan Gouveia and other ranks from the CCU.

The meeting was held at Mabaruma in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for Region One.

“A lot of time(s), perception can be viewed as reality… every policeman and woman are PRO agents in their own right,” Mandall asserted while giving assurance of his team’s full support to the CCU’s push to improve the image of the Guyana Police Force.

The Commander, along with his deputy, Mark Vigilance, and their administrative team, highlighted a number of issues inclusive of the formation of community policing groups and youth groups within the various districts, so as to build trust with the residents.

Additionally, Superintendent Mandall spoke of some of the challenges faced by the police in the division which include domestic violence, statutory rape and child abuse.

In an effort to curb this behaviour, sensitisation campaigns are being done by the Commander and his team in the form of lectures to schools and residents in the communities.

Ramotar and Gouveia applauded the Commander and his team for bringing these issues to the fore so that requisite attention and assistance can be provided.