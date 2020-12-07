Works Ministry adopts ‘neglected’ city projects

-Mayor cites lack of finances, wants to work with Gov’t

By Rehana Ahamad

THE Ministry of Public Works has decided to pursue several city projects which it noted have been “neglected” by the opposition-controlled Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC). Among those projects are a number of drainage works. Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, visited several critical Georgetown drainage sites on Friday last, promising that his ministry will provide the funds needed for rehabilitation works in a number of areas, commencing with the South Georgetown Ward, particularly the community of Albouystown. According to Edghill, the works include cleaning, and in some cases, rehabilitating drainage infrastructures in 13 alleys and 15 blocks. He estimated the cost of the works to be in the vicinity of $15M.

“I am advised that there are 13 alleyways that move from Punt Trench Dam all the way to Sussex Street, which are the main arteries…they are concrete drains that are heavily silted and encumbered by bushes,” Edghill pointed out. “This is a work I want to start immediately,” he added. It was explained that the works will be done in lots and will see the approval of small, short term contracts, by the government. The works will be financed under the ministry’s Urban Roads and Drainage Programme, and is scheduled to be executed by the residents themselves. In excess of 100 persons are expected to gain employment from the projects. “So, the community leaders are going to be organised, and they will be able to get this done early in the new week,” Edghill told reporters.

The minister said that since assuming office in August, 2020, he received several visits and phone calls from Albouystown residents, complaining about the absence of drainage and road works in their community since 2016. During his visit to the various drainage sites, Edghill said that the years of neglect has resulted in additional costs being incurred by the Government of Guyana. “The longer the neglect, the more expensive it is to maintain. Is when you don’t maintain something, then you end up spending more,” Edghill posited. He went on to decry the state of drainage in

Albouystown, calling it a major health hazard to residents there. “This is a disaster. This is a recipe for the outbreak of a disease,” Edghill lamented. He noted that the Irfaan Ali Government will not sit idly by and allow the people and the residents of Albouystown to suffer.

“Development will come to all the people (of Guyana) and Albouystown is a part of the city and we will take care of the residents of Albouystown in ensuring that we get this drainage and irrigation done,” Edghill promised. The minister also accused the M&CC of putting politics over people’s welfare. Contacted for a comment, Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, explained the financial constraints of the Mayor and City Council. Narine specified that City Hall is currently owed in excess of $1B in taxes. These debts also account for monies owed by a number of government entities, including the Ministry of Public Works. “If we get that $1B, City Hall will be able to do repairs too,” Narine posited. The Mayor said that while there is much politics at play between the two parties/entities, he is open to working with the government to ensure the needs of the residents of Georgetown are met.