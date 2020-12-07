Small bars suffer immense losses

–after being closed for eight months

THE owners of small bars are feeling the brunt of the measures instituted to help mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19, as they have not been allowed to reopen for business since ordered to close about eight months ago. Bars, rum shops and similar spaces were closed following the community spread of the novel coronavirus. Successive gazetted COVID-19 orders have stated that these places are to remain closed. According to Paragraph Two (2) Section One (1) of the current COVID-19 emergency measures, bars and rum shops are to remain closed until the end of the year.

While the effects of the pandemic are well known, bar owners have complained that the extended closure of their businesses has resulted in their suffering massive losses, and forcing them to temporarily let go (or furlough) some employees. On Sunday, owner and manager of a popular bar in Kitty, Georgetown related that she tried to retain her employees for as long as possible, but given that the bar was largely unable to operate, she was forced to send home six of them. “I understand that it’s COVID, and that we gotta try to stop the virus spreading, but we have bills… My creditors calling me for their money, and my workers, too: they have their families and bills to pay too,” the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

The woman related that she was issued a warning letter by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) for acting in contravention of the guidelines by opening her bar. However, she explained that her business is not only a bar, but a restaurant as well. Even so, she was warned against having her business open. Given that her losses have been tremendous, she is advocating for at least a phased reopening of bars. She suggested that bars could be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, once owners agree to enforce strict COVID-19 measures, such as washing hands and physical distancing.

“Give us the chance to try and be safe, so that we could get back our business. And if we violate those guidelines, then you can take away our licences and shut us down,” the bar owner said. Recently, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony emphasised that if bars and rum shops were issued two warning letters by the NCTF, shutting down those businesses would be the next course of action. He contended that bars should not be I operation, because one would have to remove one’s mask in order to drink, and given that most bars are housed indoors, the potential for spread is much greater. “In Success, the police coming to shut down the bars, but we really struggling to make ends meet,” highlighted another bar owner at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who also wishes to remain anonymous.

“Many of the big bars them carrying on, but not we; and we losing out big time,” he said. One resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, lamented that the supermarkets located in many communities have become the new rum shops. This resident said that while the gazetted orders state that bars, rum shops and similar entertainment spots should be closed, persons have been purchasing their alcoholic beverages from supermarkets. She also highlighted that persons would loiter at the “street corners”, or congregate in their yards, as they would have done in a bar or rum shop.

‘LAST RESORT’

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on the other hand, related that while enforcement is a possible course of action, the NCTF is trying to engage citizens and businesses on why they should adhere to COVID-19 measures. “Enforcement will be done, but as far as I am concerned as the National Coordinator, enforcement should be a last resort. What we need is people who are better educated now, and they must be encouraged. And they must adhere to the COVID-19 measures,” the Prime Minister told this newspaper on Thursday last. He explained that as per current protocols, businesses acting in contravention of the COVID-19 measures will be issued with warning letters before “sterner actions” are taken. However, he emphasised that the NCTF is open to working with all stakeholders to ensure that they adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. He said that only if persons adhere to these protocols will businesses be allowed to continue with less restrictions. “You have your businesses, and the activities associated with those, but we have the COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe. It’s a balancing act; all are involved, and all are consumed,” the Prime Minister said.