Partygoers slash police tyre, run away from street fete

– three arrested for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

PARTYGOERS at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD), slashed the tyre of a police vehicle and fled after the police responded to a complaint of noise nuisance in the area. According to information from the Guyana Police Force, a noise nuisance report was received from Dem Amstel Back Street around 01:25hrs Sunday morning. Regional Commander and Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, along with a female Assistant Superintendent and a party of police officers visited the scene and observed that a party was in progress with about 350 persons in attendance. After observing the ‘fete’ for about 20 minutes, further assistance was sought from the Joint Services Patrol. When the patrol arrived, the partygoers reportedly fled the scene. The force vehicle, PWW 5438, which was part of the response team, was later discovered with its right rear tyre damaged.

The police statement said, “…as the patrons were running past the vehicle persons unknown slashed the tire with a sharp object.” subsequent checks were made in and around the area, but no useful information was received. However, three persons were arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions. These persons are: 33-year-old Shellon Payne Lewis, 19-year-old Quancy Lyte and 23-year-old Wayne Bess. Watts told the Guyana Chronicle that the police have observed that many persons are gathering in large numbers and breaching the COVID-19 guidelines which advise against this. He lamented that such behaviour endangers public safety and security and exposes the patrons to the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.

Moreover, he emphasised that when the force is made aware of such activities they will have to take appropriate action, which may result in persons getting injured. “Therefore, my advice is to avoid these public gatherings,” he said, adding, “Have a drink at home, be merry at home and protect yourself and your family from contracting the disease.” He also urged persons to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the coronavirus.