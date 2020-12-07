Final-year ‘med’ students hoping to raise awareness on HPV vaccine

MEMBERS of the graduating Class of 2020 for the University of Guyana (UG)’s School of Medicine are hoping to raise awareness on the benefits of the vaccine for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Members of this class carried out a study entitled: “Acceptance of HPV vaccine: A systematic review of social factors influencing knowledge and attitude among parents of 9 – 14-year-old girls.” Through this study, the future doctors investigated the various social factors having an impact on parent’s perceptions, knowledge, beliefs and attitudes about the HPV vaccine, and factors leading to vaccination uptake.

The findings have revealed that there is an increased need to educate parents about the HPV, and to correct the misconceptions that would lead to negative attitudes and lack of knowledge. One student, Latifa Henry, said that the group noticed that Guyana has a high prevalence of cervical cancer, which can be caused by the HPV. She explained that this is preventable if the vaccine is used, but there are various stigmas that prevent wider usage of the vaccine. A common myth is that girls would become sexually active after taking the vaccine; another is that the vaccine has serious health implications. But, these are not true.

“The age you want to get the vaccine is 12, and you need three doses of the vaccine,” Latifa said, but acknowledged that many parents may think that this indicated to the child that ‘sex’ is okay. In an attempt to raise awareness on the merits of this vaccine, the students created a poster with some of the common facts and key information about the HPV vaccine. They hope that it will help to raise awareness in Guyana and hopefully, reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer.