News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Final-year ‘med’ students hoping to raise awareness on HPV vaccine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Poster

MEMBERS of the graduating Class of 2020 for the University of Guyana (UG)’s School of Medicine are hoping to raise awareness on the benefits of the vaccine for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Members of this class carried out a study entitled: “Acceptance of HPV vaccine: A systematic review of social factors influencing knowledge and attitude among parents of 9 – 14-year-old girls.” Through this study, the future doctors investigated the various social factors having an impact on parent’s perceptions, knowledge, beliefs and attitudes about the HPV vaccine, and factors leading to vaccination uptake.

The findings have revealed that there is an increased need to educate parents about the HPV, and to correct the misconceptions that would lead to negative attitudes and lack of knowledge. One student, Latifa Henry, said that the group noticed that Guyana has a high prevalence of cervical cancer, which can be caused by the HPV. She explained that this is preventable if the vaccine is used, but there are various stigmas that prevent wider usage of the vaccine. A common myth is that girls would become sexually active after taking the vaccine; another is that the vaccine has serious health implications. But, these are not true.

“The age you want to get the vaccine is 12, and you need three doses of the vaccine,” Latifa said, but acknowledged that many parents may think that this indicated to the child that ‘sex’ is okay. In an attempt to raise awareness on the merits of this vaccine, the students created a poster with some of the common facts and key information about the HPV vaccine. They hope that it will help to raise awareness in Guyana and hopefully, reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.