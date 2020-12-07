News Archives
Two more men die from COVID-19
Dashboard

-28 new cases

TWO men, aged 81 and 55, died after being infected with the COVID-19 virus, taking the death toll to 153, while 28 new cases were recorded, taking the total number of positive cases in Guyana to 5,665.According to information from the Ministry of Health, the 81-year-old man who died was from Region Seven and the 55-year-old man was from Region One. They both died while receiving care at the Ministry’s medical facility. Additionally, the 28 new cases were recorded from 327 tests conducted, revealing an additional 13 men and 15 women were infected.

These new cases were also distributed across Region Two (eight cases), Region Three (one case), Region Four (five cases), Region Five (one case), Region Six (two cases), Region Seven (five cases) and Region 10 (six cases). So far, 4,759 infected persons have recovered; many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, exhibiting no symptoms. However, four patients are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. There are 29 persons in institutional quarantine, 52 in institutional isolation and 697 in home isolation.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Nine) are in force from December 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic. As per these current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

Staff Reporter

