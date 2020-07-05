Women Across Borders – continuing the mission

We are celebrating the seventh month 2020 and the number seven is significant. Seven is the number of completeness and perfection (both physical and spiritual). We are days away from our Women Across Borders virtual event scheduled for the seventh day of the seventh month. Thank you to the persons who signed up already for the empowering event and I must reiterate that it is not only for women. A few males made major contributions. A Caribbean Fashion evangelist was the creative director and editor and he commented:

“I believe in the storytelling medium, absolutely. It’s our way of crafting identity. The oral tradition has always been an organic, natural, authentic approach to transferring values, translating judgments and transcending customs. It serves as a lesson plan replete with historical reference, biographical innuendo and teachable overture to signal innovative ways to overcome challenges. I applaud the effort, of the Across Borders anthologies, for celebrating our humanity through the resilient confronting of our realities.”

Graphic developer, Shiv Dindyal, created the unique covers from an original painting done by visual artist, Compton Babb.

Thank you for the persons who reached out to shared they are encouraged to own their stories and contemplate writing. I know many more will feel that way after reading the testimonies below and joining us from July 7-10.

“I enjoyed writing my chapter since it was an emotional release. Indeed when I did write it was just after a difficult time of my life when I was convinced I had breast cancer. For many months, I was told by doctors I had it and I was getting ready for chemotherapy. And by the grace of God in December 2018 at Noel’s eve (Christmas Eve) a miracle happened. I found out it was a benign tumour. What such a relief, God gave me a second chance. And this outcome came just after Dr Sonia Noel proposed to me to be a co-author of Women Across Borders. It was a great opportunity to tell my story and share the reasons that led me to this detrimental health situation. It was important for me to share my story with the world to inspire others, especially young women to take care of themselves. Looking back, I was so inspired and excited to embark on this new journey as co-author and learn about other women’s stories from different backgrounds. All these women have been impacting the world by their actions, showing strength and courage. It was a great honour to be among them and translate in french my story to reach out to a larger audience.

I hope whoever reads my story will be inspired and motivated to achieve their goals and pursue a successful professional career.” Alize’ Utteryn , Fulfilling Purpose, New York.

“Writing a chapter in Women Across Borders was an opportunity in life that found me through Sonia Noel, an amazing woman whose energy swept through my life like a breath of rejuvenating fresh air. It offered me an outlet for self-healing as l had to reach deep into the closets of my mind to really take a look at my strengths and weaknesses and realised how each faculty played a significant role in my overcoming and understanding of my place in life and what l had to offer in making a difference in my community and to those with whom l share my space.” Tavie Hunte, Fulfilling Purpose, Antigua.

Shanon Paar from Arizona contributed her chapter to Rising from the Ashes: “Today, I see the light, so to speak, because of how many people I could touch through my stories. Some say I am a late bloomer and, while that may be, some things are better left in the desert until they are ready to bloom.”

“Writing my Chapter felt like a blessing and a curse. I knew I wanted to tell my story but was shying away from it until I started writing and it was off my chest. I hope it can inspire others to find their own strength in life.” Chan Tale Flood, With a Mission, Suriname.

“I believe we always must have hope. Hope is the breath of fresh air God breathes into our souls. Hope is the heartbeat of our spirits that enriches our lives. Hope whispers, ‘Try another time’ and renews our strength to keep going.” Jacqui Phillips. Fulfilling Purpose, New Jersey.

“My life story serves as a mirror that reflects who God says that I am meant to be. I tell my story so that others will be encouraged to see themselves reflected through my challenges and imperfections, and the possibilities revealed when our faith is unwavering in worshipping God through the selfless service of His creations, our ultimate divine purpose.” Lynette Laveau Saxe, Rising from the Ashes, Cambridge.

The event will be hosted on zoom from 18:30hrs to 21:00hrs and streamed via Facebook and on NCN Radio in Guyana, NIO FM Suriname, Caribbean Power Jam in New York and on CBN Radio (90.9FM) in the British Virgin Islands which covers BVI and USVI. Thank you for your partnership to extend the reach for this meaningful event. This event is timely, seeking to motivate persons affected by the global pandemic, despite their location, ?Across Borders. ?

Looking forward to you joining us as we continue to celebrate this because journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.