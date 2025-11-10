Mohameds’ extradition hearing progresses as court receives U.S. Secretary of State’s authenticated statement

The extradition proceedings for prominent businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, continued today before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During the hearing, the prosecution disclosed a series of critical documents, including a diplomatic note, an authenticated statement from the United States Secretary of State, and executed warrants of arrest for both the father and son.

These documents form part of the formal request by the United States government seeking the Mohameds’ extradition in connection with alleged financial crimes.

The prosecution indicated that the materials were being tendered to establish the legitimacy of the U.S. request and to demonstrate compliance with the procedural requirements outlined under the extradition treaty between Guyana and the United States.

Defence attorneys were provided with copies of the documents for their review, as the court prepares to determine whether a prima facie case has been made for extradition.

Both Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, principals of Mohamed’s Enterprise, remain on $150,000 bail each as the case progresses. Magistrate Latchman adjourned the matter to November 24, 2025, for report.

The Mohameds were arrested following a formal request from the Government of the United States on October 30, 2025, seeking the extradition of the two men “pursuant to an extradition treaty between Guyana and the United Kingdom which extends to and remains in force in Guyana under the provisions of Section 4(1)(a) of the Fugitives Offenders Act, Cap. 10:04, as amended by Act No. 10 of 2024.” The Attorney General Chambers detailed that the arrest warrant was issued after a team of attorneys, King’s Counsel Terrence Williams, Herbert McKenzie, and Celine Deidrick , presented to the Magistrate an Authority to Proceed from the Government of Guyana, accompanied by an application for an arrest warrant “as is mandated under the provision of the Act.”

The statement further revealed that the Mohameds are the subject of an indictment unsealed on October 6, 2025, by a U.S. Grand Jury in the Southern District of Florida, charging them with multiple offences, including wire fraud, mail fraud, money-laundering, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, and customs-related violations linked to an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

“The indictment alleges that between 2017 and June 2024, the accused conspired to defraud the Government of Guyana by evading export taxes and royalties on over 10,000 kilograms of gold, using falsified customs declarations and re-used export seals to disguise unpaid duties,” the statement outlined.

The indictment also references “the attempted shipment of US$5.3 million in undeclared gold seized at Miami International Airport, and the alleged under-invoicing of a luxury vehicle valued at over US$680,000.”

According to the AG Chambers, U.S. authorities began investigating the Mohameds in the mid-2010s, with intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. dating back to 2016–2017.

The alleged scheme is said to have operated “from in or about 2017 through June 2024.”

The statement recalled that in June 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Mohameds and Mohamed’s Enterprise for alleged tax evasion, trade-based money-laundering, and gold smuggling.

The Government of Guyana, the statement said, was officially informed of the U.S. investigation “through diplomatic channels following the June 2024 sanctions.”

U.S. agencies involved include the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).