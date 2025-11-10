News Archives
President Ali calls for global unity to defeat terror, protect peace
His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Sunday morning led the charge in laying the ceremonial wreath in tribute to the fallen heroes of World Wars I and II (OP photos)
salutes fallen heroes, serving officers at Remembrance Day Ceremony

 

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, urged world leaders to unite against terrorism, oppression, and injustice, as he led the nation in honouring Guyana’s fallen heroes at the annual Remembrance Day Commemorative Ceremony held at the War Memorial Monument, Cenotaph, in Georgetown.

In a solemn address, the Head of State reminded that the sacrifices made by the gallant men and women of the two World Wars and those who continue to serve in defence of peace and sovereignty must inspire a collective resolve to preserve global stability and human dignity.

“We call upon every leader to resolve, to come together, to defeat terror, to defeat oppression, to defeat injustice, to defeat criminality and to protect our next generation and allow them to grow in a world of honour, freedom and dignity,” President Ali declared.

He said that Guyana remains forever indebted to those who paid the ultimate price for peace and freedom, while also paying tribute to the men and women currently serving in uniform who “stand guard at our borders” to ensure the nation’s sovereignty and security.

A scene from the Presidential salute

“They leave their homes with dignity and pride, not of war, but of peace; the peaceful existence of our nation and our people,” the President said, adding that their commitment should strengthen national unity and patriotism.

Dr Ali also reflected on the contributions of Guyanese freedom fighters and those who gave their lives in the struggle for independence, describing their legacy as “a beacon of courage, liberty and social justice.”

President Dr Irfaan Ali bows his head in solemn reflection during the Remembrance Day Commemorative Ceremony at the War Memorial Monument, Cenotaph, on Sunday, honouring the gallant men and women who sacrificed their lives for peace and freedom. [DPI photos]
The President reaffirmed Guyana’s collective commitment to peace and prosperity, both within its borders and beyond.

“We rededicate ourselves to the quest for peace, for the nation and for the happiness and prosperity of our people,” he affirmed.

A scene from the military parade

Sunday’s ceremony formed part of global observances marking Remembrance Day, where nations across the Commonwealth paused to honour those who fell in the line of duty and to reaffirm a shared commitment to lasting peace.

President Ali lays the ceremonial wreath in honour of the fallen heroes
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

