Guyana stands ‘ready, willing’ to make necessary investments in biodiversity conservation

–President Ali says, outlines country’s bold ambition to bring together scientists, academia, indigenous communities to tackle climate crisis

DURING an impassioned presentation on the sidelines of the United Nation’s climate summit, known as COP30, which is being held in Belém, Brazil, President Dr. Irfaan Ali set a bold tone for international cooperation, urging world leaders to unite in confronting the planet’s alarming biodiversity crisis.

Speaking to a gathering of diplomats, scientists, and other stakeholders, Dr. Ali highlighted the country’s pathway to climate resilience through adopting proactive policies such as the Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030) and the Global Biodiversity Alliance.

Dr. Ali underscored the Alliance’s unique approach, bringing together policymakers, scientists, academia, and indigenous communities, and called for openness to all voices, even those often sidelined in critical debates.

Guyana has made significant strides in forest conservation, with the LCDS 2030 serving as a central policy framework for sustainable development and climate action.

The LCDS 2030 builds on the earlier LCDS 2009, outlining a strategy for Guyana to develop in a low-carbon, non-polluting manner, while leveraging its natural resources sustainably.

President Ali highlighted the Alliance’s mission to build international coalitions capable of driving effective policy changes and scientific collaboration. “We must be willing enough to involve everyone; have everyone around the table,” he said, reiterating a commitment to openness and comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

Drawing attention to the urgent threat facing global ecosystems, Dr. Ali cited sobering statistics: A worldwide 73 per cent decline in biodiversity over the last 50 years, with freshwater populations plummeting by 85 per cent, and terrestrial and marine populations similarly endangered.

The President also referenced a dramatic 95 per cent biodiversity loss in Latin America and the Caribbean, regions particularly vulnerable to climate change.

President Ali championed Guyana’s environmental stewardship, and presented a visionary path forward.

In July of this year, Guyana had launched the global biodiversity summit, where several leaders signed what is known as the Georgetown Declaration, an ambitious roadmap to protect and conserve biodiversity, halt biodiversity loss, and accelerate nature-positive action.

“We are ready and willing to make the investment necessary to have a global centre of excellence for biodiversity in Guyana. We’re working here to establish this, and to build a global mechanism through which this Centre would be the hub for research, development, policy making, education, marketing, developing financing models,” President Ali said.

“We want at the centre to really be the core of everything we must achieve in the biodiversity equation,” he added.

Despite setbacks with global policy shifts, President Ali assured stakeholders that the Global Biodiversity Alliance is on the right path. “We will be successful. We will all be proud of what we have achieved for this time; you have to just push forward and find more innovative ways of getting the success you want,” President Ali said.

He stressed that through solidarity, science, and shared responsibility, the Global Biodiversity Alliance can drive transformative change for the planet’s future.

President Ali urged the gathering to ensure continued momentum of biodiversity discussions, and define clear policies to expand international support to protect the planets natural heritage.

“Biodiversity is linked to medicine to health, to science, to food security, the indigenous culture, indigenous right and community development. It is the most cross cutting theme in the climate discussion, but we have not had biodiversity on the front burner when we speak,” President Ali said.