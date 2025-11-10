Guyana’s fisheries, aquaculture sectors see major progress in first half of 2025

GUYANA’S fisheries and aquaculture sectors recorded significant advancements during the first half of 2025, with over $806 million of the budgeted $1.3 billion already spent to boost development, monitoring, and regulatory compliance, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report.

The ministry highlighted major progress in aquaculture, particularly in shrimp and fish farming.

Work on the national shrimp hatchery facility advanced, and breeding activities have begun, with the first harvests expected in the third quarter of the year.

Additionally, 20 brackish water shrimp ponds, covering a total of 120 acres, were constructed, contributing to a more than 24 per cent increase in production during the review period.

The aquaculture expansion also included the installation of 18 fish cages across six communities – St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Moraikobai, Kartabo, Itabali, River’s View, and Falls Mouth.

By the end of 2025, 40 more aquaculture cages are expected to be operational in 13 hinterland communities, with harvests projected for the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, the harvest of Tambaqui from six existing cages at Capoey Lake and Mashabo communities yielded two tonnes in the first half of 2025, with a further five tonnes anticipated later in the year.

Work on the country’s first fish feed mill is also progressing, with civil works expected to advance by year-end and equipment installation slated for the first quarter of 2026.

On the wild capture side of the industry, efforts are under way to upgrade several landing sites, including the establishment of a Fishermen’s Cooperative at Hampton Court in Region Two.

The government is also enhancing its fisheries surveillance network, with 100 monitoring devices to be installed on vessels along the coast and the acquisition of a new vessel communication base station to strengthen the Fisheries Monitoring Centre in the latter half of 2025.

The ministry noted that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to building a sustainable and modern fisheries sector that supports economic diversification and enhances livelihoods across Guyana’s coastal and hinterland communities.