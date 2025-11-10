Consultations on city drainage development begin today

CONSULTATIONS for the aggressive city drainage clean-up initiative are set to begin today, following President Dr Irfaan Ali’s announcement last week.

The Head of State convened a meeting last week with a multi-agency team of representatives from the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and the Georgetown City Council.

Following the meeting, President Ali said that the team will commence city-wide consultations with various stakeholders.

Against this backdrop, the National Drainage Task Force will kick off consultations in two constituencies in the city.

The first consultation is set for Constituency One, which covers Kingston, Eve Leary, Alberttown, Queenstown and North and South Cummingsburg and will take place at the Kingston Secondary School from 17:00hrs.

Also set for today is the consultation for Constituency Two, which covers Kitty and Subryanville and this is set to be held at the F.E. Pollard Primary School.

These consultations will continue throughout the week until all constituencies are covered.

Last Tuesday, President Ali noted, “This team will be scheduling a number of consultations throughout different areas of the city.”

This, he noted, would go on for the next few weeks, during which they will discuss plans that have been put in place and hear from the stakeholders.

The team has developed a comprehensive Georgetown Drainage Development Plan designed to deliver immediate, short-term, and medium-term improvements.

The President at that time had said, “The Georgetown drainage development plan would have immediate, short and medium-term investment, not only to improve and expand the drainage of this city, but to also cater for the massive transformation, development and expansion that is taking place.”

The government in September launched a “Rescue Georgetown” initiative, a comprehensive plan set to revive the city and restore the city to its former state as the “Garden City.”