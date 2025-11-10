Guyana cops ‘upskilling’ award from Coursera

Guyana has been recognised for its commitment to workforce development, receiving Coursera’s Regional Talent Transformation Award for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The award, presented annually by the global online learning platform, honours a government that has demonstrated exceptional efforts in systematically upskilling its citizens to promote economic growth and create individual opportunities.

Coursera’s Vice President, Zac Rule, commended Guyana’s vision and leadership during the announcement, highlighting the country’s ongoing Public Service Upskilling Programme.

Rule was at the time speaking at the country’s launch of its public service ‘upskilling’ platform at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) this morning.

“This award is given to the government that systematically is upskilling its people to drive economic growth and individual opportunity,” Rule said.

The Guyana Coursera National training initiative was first launched in 2024 to provide access to several training programmes.

To date, over 97,000 courses have been accessed and completed.