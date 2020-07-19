There is power in perseverance

TO move to the next level we need to get started no matter what and persevere.

That is what I did with exercising and I am seeing results. I changed my diet and developed a simple exercise routine and I feel and look fantastic.

It reminded me how powerful the human will is. Will power leads us to an unbelievable discipline and we all know that without discipline we cannot achieve anything, no matter how talented we are.

During the four-night Women Across Borders virtual event, the stories shared confirm how powerful will power is.

We make choices every day that work for or against us. On the last evening for the virtual event, I decided not to use the hour for makeup because I had to join a webinar that I knew would add value to me and I am elated that I made that choice, because you will see the manifestation soon, God’s willing. It was an easy decision for me because whether I am made up or not will not change the way of my content or the way I deliver it. I wore foundation and lipstick for the first time on July 7, (launch night of the virtual event) since March and it allowed my skin to breathe. Most of the time our thoughts are converted to our actions. The bible says “As a man thinketh in his heart so is he.” What are we downing in our minds? The mind is the centre of our soul and that is why it is so powerful.

If you think little you can achieve little and if you think big you can achieve big. Guyana Fashion Week was a thought; Guyana Model Search was a thought; Designers Portfolio was a thought; Women in Business Expo was a thought; writing a book and this column were also thoughts but I made them a reality with the guidance of God. There were times I felt the fear but I did it anyway. A few days I woke and I felt exhausted. One side of the brain said it with the guidance of God. A few days I woke and I felt exhausted. One side of the brain said “you should go back to bed because it is early” the other said “no they are meaningful things to do.” I started thinking about things that motivate me and I felt my energy increasing and I plugged into my To-Do list and had one of the most productive days. Every time I am intentional I receive sterling results. The things we think about ourselves and meditating on the word on God assisted me with positive downloads. My perception has everything to do with my progressing. I have created a seven-day FREE “Healthy Thoughts Challenge and I am personally inviting you for us to help each other on this journey. Email me at (soniaenoel@gmail.com) if you are interested.

Scheduling sessions just to think is becoming more vital to our sanity. Our friends, environment is also vital to our mindset. I love interacting with nature and art. Talking about art, I am featuring the artwork from ArtIMAGe- creating Masterpieces in the photo accompanying this column- one of the most precious gifts I received in recent times. I encourage you to email them at artimage477@gmail.com to create an artistic piece for your wall.

Be mindful of the downloads to the human hard drive as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.

I have created a “Healthy Thoughts Challenge Out of the heart the mind speaks As a man thinketh in his heart so is he.