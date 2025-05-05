Police seek nursing assistant for questioning after she claimed to be present at Adriana’s PM

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for nursing assistant, Tiana Serena Lewis-King, for allegedly creating public mischief and attempting to pervert and obstruct the course of justice in the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

A voice note allegedly of Lewis-King, began circulating widely on social media on Monday, just hours before Adriana was set to be buried.

In the recording, a female voice claimed to have been present during the child’s post-mortem examination and alleged that she was sent by the Minister of Health.

The audio quickly went viral, sparking public outrage and confusion. Adriana’s family has since postponed the funeral.

In response, the Guyana Police Force launched an immediate investigation and, by Monday afternoon, confirmed that the statements in the recording were false.

According to a police release, when contacted, Minister of Health, Frank Anthony denied any knowledge of Lewis-King or giving such instructions.

Attorney-at-law Darren Wade, who represents the interest of the Younge family and was present during the post-mortem, also confirmed that Lewis-King was not there.

Dr. Caleb McCloggan, another representative of the family present at the examination, confirmed that he listened to the voice note and recognized the voice as belonging to Lewis-King, whom he knows as a nurse aide.

He too affirmed that she was not present.

The Guyana Police Force also reviewed video recordings of the examination, which showed that Lewis-King was never in the room during the post-mortem .

“At no time whatsoever did the three qualified foreign pathologists who were present ask any nurse assistant or aid their opinions; and no time was anyone present requested or required to write their names down on paper,” the police release said.

The GPF says the recording appears intended to stir public confusion and interfere with the course of justice.

As a result, Lewis-King is now wanted for questioning.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony, in a public statement posted to his Facebook page, strongly refuted the allegations made by Lewis-King.

In his post, the Minister stated:

“An audio recording has come to my attention in which a female voice informs inter alia that she was present at the post-mortem examination of Adriana Younge conducted on the 28th day of April, 2025, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and that she was sent there by me.

After some enquiries, I learnt that this person is Tiana Serena Lewis-King, a nursing assistant employed by the Ministry of Health who currently works at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. As far as I am aware, I do not know this person. I have never met this person, and have never spoken to this person. Therefore, assuming she was present, she was not there upon my instructions or on my behalf.

However, more fundamentally, it is public knowledge that the post-mortem examination was videotaped. Additionally, as is the norm in such procedures, a detailed log of all present and the material particulars of what was done was recorded. My information is that the said record does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.

Moreover, I was informed by the Guyana Police Force, which was responsible for videotaping the process, that they reviewed the videography, and it does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.

I remain in consultation with my lawyers regarding legal proceedings; I may wish to pursue against this individual who is obviously trying to maliciously tarnish my professional, public and personal reputation and standing.”

The investigation into Adriana Younge’s death remains ongoing.