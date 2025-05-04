Family calls for calm ahead of Adriana Younge’s funeral on Monday

–Prominent attorney urges focus on the probe to determine ‘manner of death’

THE family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has strongly opposed plans to protest and postpone her upcoming burial until a second postmortem examination is done. Adriana’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, May 5, 2025.

She was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). She had visited the hotel the previous day with family members.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Adriana’s aunt, Amika Lewis, urged the public to respect the family’s wishes, stating, “It has been brought to our (the family’s) attention that persons are planning to protest and stop the burial of Adriana Younge until another postmortem is done! We do not agree to or condone this action. We will bury Adriana in a peaceful manner on Monday.

Honour Adriana and the wishes of her family. NO PROTESTS.”

She asked that supporters honour Adriana and her family by allowing the funeral to proceed quietly. The post ended with a plea to share the message widely to prevent unrest.

Her body will depart the Ezekiel Funeral Home at 11 a.m. and proceed to her residence in Hyde Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) for viewing.

The funeral service will be held at the Rice Mill Tarmac in the area, followed by interment at the Vergenoegen Cemetery. Adriana, a pupil of the Parika Salem Primary School, had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June.

Following the discovery of her body at the hotel, the building was set on fire and enraged ‘protestors’ looted the establishment. The home of the hotel’s proprietor was also torched.

Adriana’s death had sparked fiery protests across the country.

SECOND AUTOPSY

The Government of Guyana, on Friday night, pushed back against renewed calls for a second autopsy on Adriana, emphasising that three internationally respected forensic pathologists have unanimously concluded that she died by drowning.

“It [the autopsy] was very transparent. Everybody was satisfied and everything was recorded, and every single question asked of the pathologists was answered,” Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said in a televised broadcast to the nation on Friday night.

“If everyone was satisfied with the initial autopsy, why is there now a request for another pathologist?” he questioned.

The minister expressed concern that continued demands for another examination appear to be driven more by emotion and suspicion than science.

“It seems like there are elements out there who want to delay this process and create controversy,” he stated. “We have a very transparent process, with scientific evidence of what took place. And this was done by three eminent independent forensic pathologists… They concurred that Ms. Younge died by drowning.”

Dr. Anthony warned that the legal and scientific validity of a second autopsy could be compromised, especially since the child’s body was released to the family for burial after the initial examination and is no longer in official custody.

The Health Minister explained that the first four-hour-long post-mortem was comprehensive, involving full-body scans, internal examinations, and with samples sent for testing at both Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States.

“So, having a second autopsy—I’m not sure what that autopsy would find,” the minister said, urging the public to rely on scientific findings rather than emotion.

The official pathology team included experts from the U.S. and Barbados, including one selected by the family. The team included Dr. Glenn A. Rudner of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul of Barbados, both appointed by the government, along with Dr. Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the U.S. State of Delaware, who was chosen by Adriana’s family.

The services of controversial Trinidad and Tobago pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley—who was identified in 2012 by attorney-at-law and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, to observe the post-mortem examinations of three Lindeners fatally shot by police—are now reportedly being sought once again. In 2013, Dr Daisley came under fire for an incorrect cause of death in a high-profile case in the twin island republic.

In that case, he admitted to the family of the deceased that he erred when he stated the cause of death was murder. He subsequently apologised and clarified that the in- dividual had actually succumbed to asthma-related complications.

At the time, Trinidad and Tobago’s then-Health Minister had noted that Dr. Daisley was not recognised as a qualified forensic pathologist by the country’s Medical Board.

Addressing the current situation, Dr. Frank Anthony emphasised that before Dr. Daisley can be permitted to practise in Guyana, he must first obtain accreditation from the Guyana Medical Council—an independent body responsible for evaluating his qualifications and determining his suitability to carry out such work locally.

The post-mortem examination of Adriana confirmed that she died from drowning, with no signs of physical violence, broken bones, forced submersion, or sexual assault. However, due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition, the doctors were unable to determine the exact time or location of the drowning.

Discolouration on Adriana’s skin was attributed to water exposure, and what was initially believed to be cotton wool in her nose was clarified by pathologists to be froth.

Attorney Darren Wade, who represents the family, stressed that although the autopsy confirmed the cause of death as drowning, it did not establish the manner of death—meaning that the possibility of murder has not been ruled out.

He reiterated the family’s suspicion of foul play and announced their intention to push for an international investigation, citing distrust in the local police. The family is calling for the case to be handled by external agencies. A final report from the pathologists is expected soon.

COUNTERPRODUCTIVE SHIFT IN FOCUS

As calls mount for a second post-mortem examination on Younge’s body, prominent attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, is cautioning against what he described as a potentially counterproductive shift in focus.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Todd addressed growing public discourse surrounding the child’s death and the family’s recent request for another autopsy.

Responding to this call for a second autopsy, Todd wrote, “Going back to focus on ‘cause of death’ is counter-productive. Each day that is wasted, the gathering of evidence to support the ‘manner of death’ becomes harder.”

He further emphasised the importance of focusing investigative efforts on the circumstances surrounding how Adriana died, rather than repeating what forensic experts have already established.

“If you must go back to determine cause of death then review the video of the autopsy completed,” he advised, referencing the standard practice of recording autopsies for transparency and review.

Todd, known for his legal expertise in criminal and forensic matters, also underscored the principles that govern scientific inquiry in such cases. “We must be reminded that there is ethics in forensic science. This means that once the science is used correctly by one expert, another expert reviewing that work must come to the same conclusions,” he stated.

His comments appear to highlight concerns that ongoing public pressure and emotional reactions could cloud the judicial process. He warned: “More focus must be taken in this case, less the cry for justice will become a far cry.”

PROBE ONGOING

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, with authorities assuring the public that no aspect of the case is being neglected. The hotel’s owner Bhojnarine Bhola, who was held in connection with the incident, has since been released after the expiration of the 72-hour statutory detention period.

However, he has been blacklisted from leaving the country and is required to report to the police daily. DNA samples have been taken from both Bhola and Adriana and sent to New York for testing.

Region Three Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner Khalid Mandall—who led the initial response at the Double Day Hotel when Adriana was reported missing—was first transferred to another police division but has since been placed on administrative leave.

Additionally, three police ranks who were previously under close arrest have also been sent on administrative leave, while several civilian employees attached to the Guyana Police Force have been dismissed.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured the nation that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted into Younge’s death, vowing that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.