100 more community grounds to be upgraded

— Minister Ramson announces

DURING a visit to Region Six (Corentyne-Berbice) on Saturday, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., announced that President Irfaan Ali has tasked him with upgrading 100 grounds across the country.

The minister stated that each of these grounds will be equipped with modern lighting infrastructure, ensuring they can be utilised safely and effectively during both day and night. This move is part of the government’s broader commitment to youth development, community engagement, and the promotion of sports at the grassroots level.

According to Ramson, before this initiative, 75 grounds were upgraded across the country. Touching on the new initiative, Charles stated, “that process is actually going to commence now.”

At the Skeldon Back Centre Ground, one of the facilities selected to be outfitted with new lighting systems, Minister Ramson noted that the project is scheduled for completion in July. He expressed optimism that, should all proceed according to plan, the installation could be finalised as early as June.

The Sunday Chronicle understands that 22 grounds will benefit from upgrades in Region Six. During his visit, Minister Ramson inspected five community grounds as part of the ongoing national enhancement initiative. He emphasised the importance of these on-the-ground engagements, explaining that his presence in the communities allows him to directly consult with residents and local athletes who actively use the facilities.

This participatory approach, he said, ensures that community members have a voice in the decision-making process, particularly in selecting the most suitable locations for the installation of the lighting fixtures. Ramson stressed that involving the public not only fosters transparency but also strengthens the sense of ownership and pride in these upgraded spaces. Minister Ramson also handed over sporting gears at the various locations.