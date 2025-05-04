News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
No journalist in Guyana is harmed or in danger for reporting the truth
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and media professionals who received awards (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and media professionals who received awards (Office of the President photo)

—Minister Mc Coy

—Media stalwarts receive awards

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information and Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy, has said that in a world where journalists continue to face grave threats for doing their jobs, Guyana stands as a notable exception.

Mc Coy made this known while addressing a gathering of media professionals on Saturday at a brunch hosted by President Dr. Irfaan Ali at State House in celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

President Ali presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson

“Around the world, dozens of journalists have died this past year in war zones, in detention and at the hands of regimes that fear the truth,” he said. The minister stated that these men and women were not mere casualties of conflict but were guardians of public trust.

Contrasting Guyana’s media environment with more hostile global landscapes, Mc Coy reaffirmed the government of Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom.

He said, “In Guyana, we have no such case where our journalists are harmed based on what they report.” Against this backdrop, he emphasised the importance of responsible journalism and underscored the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s policy of embracing the freedom of the press.

“Sometimes it’s not always the reports that align itself with the truth and reality, but you will never find us at any time in our history or in future as the People’s Progressive Party Civic government harming our journalists because of what they report,” he affirmed.

Further to this, he reiterated that the government embraces the freedom, celebrates the freedom with journalists and looks forward always to working with them.

Minister Mc Coy presents the Excellence in Media award to the Editor-in-Chief of the Guyana Times/TVG/iNews, Tusika Martin

To this end, he expressed appreciation to members of the press and stated, “To all the journalists and media workers… who have walked the beat, told stories and held power to account, ethically and professionally, we thank you sincerely.”

Meanwhile, the Minister stated that as Guyana continues to participate in regional and international bodies like the Media Freedom Coalition, he called for continued unity in advancing a free, fair and ethical media landscape.

“Let us recommit to a media landscape that is free, but also fair, open, but also honest,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the brunch, several media professionals were recognised for their exemplary contributions to the media landscape in the country. President Ali presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson; the Excellence in Media Award was presented to Zenella Tamaira Marks (NCN), Merrano Isaacs (NCN), and Tusika Martin (Guyana Times/TVG/iNews).

Guyana has increased its position in this year’s World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 73rd out of 180 countries. This is an improvement from its 77th position in 2024. Guyana scored 60.12 this year, a slight increase from last year’s 60.1.

Also present at the media brunch were the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, government ministers, representatives from the diplomatic community and media fraternity.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.