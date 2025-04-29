Forensic autopsy finds Adrianna Younge drowned

— no signs of sexual assault, violence, or broken bones, says her family’s lawyer

THE grim news that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died by drowning was officially confirmed on Monday following an hours-long forensic autopsy at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) which was performed under highly charged conditions.

Forensic autopsies are conducted when there is a suspicion of foul play or criminal activity, with the goal of determining the manner and cause of death for legal purposes.

Prior to the autopsy, Younge’s body was transported to Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital for a full- body scan to detect any injuries that might be overlooked during the examination.

The doctors also held in-depth discussions prior to starting the procedure which was video-recorded.

The autopsy, witnessed by Younge’s loved ones and carried out by a team of three expert pathologists, began around 12:30 p.m. and wrapped up roughly four and a half hours later, amid a tense and emotional scene outside the hospital’s mortuary.

Dr Caleb McCloggan, an endocrinologist, also oversaw the examination on the family’s behalf.

Family members — including Adrianna’s parents, Subrian Younge and Amecia Simon — along with friends and concerned citizens, gathered from early morning, chanting for justice.

The young girl was found dead last Thursday in the Double Day Hotel pool at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), a tragedy that has sparked protests across the country.

Security was visibly tightened as emotions flared.

Adrianna’s body was examined by renowned pathologists Dr Glenn A Rudner of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul of Barbados, both appointed by the government.

Also part of the team was the highly-qualified Dr Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner of the U.S. State of Delaware, who was selected by Adrianna’s family to participate in the examination.

Their work lasted over four hours, as supporters kept a vigil outside the building, braving intermittent rain and the heavy police presence.

Although the police and hospital officials eventually cordoned off the immediate area around the mortuary, the measures appeared poorly planned and did little to ease the escalating tension.

Police were later forced to fire tear gas and pellets to disperse the crowd after some protestors began hurling bottles, scaling the hospital fence and behaving disorderly.

Although several individuals were injured, it remains unclear whether any police officers sustained injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the trio of doctors emerged from the examination room.

Without addressing the crowd, they made their way to a secured section of the hospital to brief law enforcement officers and Adrianna’s family.

As night fell, the crowd outside GPHC slowly dispersed.

PME RESULTS

During a press conference around 7 p.m., the family’s attorney, Darren Wade, revealed that the post-mortem examination (PME) confirmed that Adrianna died from drowning.

“Based on their findings, the doctors determined that she died by drowning,” he said, adding that the doctors found no marks of violence or broken bones on Adrianna’s body.

“They did a thorough examination,” Wade told reporters. When asked whether Adrianna could have drowned somewhere other than the pool, Wade explained, “They were unable to determine that at this stage… whether it was tap water or pool water,” stressing that no conclusion had been reached regarding where she drowned or the time of her death.

Their inability to determine the latter was due to the advanced state of decomposition.

He also confirmed that no evidence of sexual assault was found and stated that a toxicology report is pending.

When questioned by reporters about the discolouration on Adrianna’s skin, Wade said he was informed by the pathologists that it was “consistent with water damage.”

Asked about the apparent presence of cotton wool in her nostrils, the lawyer stated, “When the pathologists examined her body, they did not observe any cotton wool.”

He explained that the post-mortem examination does not rule out murder [forced drowning] but simply identifies how she died.

According to him, the pathologists will soon issue a final report, noting that while they were initially willing to meet with the media after the examination, they opted not to due to the violent situation outside the hospital.

BACKGROUND

Adrianna was reported missing last week Wednesday, April 23, before her lifeless body was discovered in the hotel’s pool the following morning.

According to initial police reports, she was last seen at the hotel on Wednesday afternoon, where she had gone swimming with her siblings, under the supervision of her grandmother.

The police initially said that surveillance footage showed Adrianna leaving the hotel and entering a red-and-black Toyota Raum motorcar, PSS 4684, which was said to be heading in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The police said the vehicle was rented to a man they had identified only as ‘Orlando.’

At that point, the case was being treated as a suspected abduction. Although extensive searches were conducted on Wednesday, Adrianna was not located.

Police said the hotel’s management claimed its surveillance cameras were not working, further complicating the investigation.

However, it remains unclear whether police officers independently verified the status of the cameras.

Public outrage intensified on Thursday following the gruesome discovery of Adrianna’s body in the pool. Calls mounted for the release of the video showing her entering the vehicle, and citizens questioned the thoroughness of the initial investigation.

In a subsequent statement, the police admitted that elements of its earlier communication regarding the alleged abduction were inaccurate.

They stated that preliminary investigations revealed discrepancies in the initial report, prompting an internal review of the communication processes that led to its release.

The police have reassured the public that a comprehensive investigation is underway, not only into Adrianna’s death but also into the missteps in communication.

SHAKE-UP, IN CUSTODY

After the police had confirmed that the statement was inaccurate, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken announced last Saturday that Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall, Commander of Regional Division Three, had been sent on administrative leave.

He was first transferred to Regional Division 4B before he was sent on leave.

Assistant Commissioner Mahindra Siewnarine has since been posted to oversee the division of Region Three. Mandall has come in for severe criticism over the way he handled the case when Adrianna was first reported missing.

Also on Saturday, Commissioner Hicken disclosed that several other police ranks remain under close arrest as the investigation into the girl’s death continues.

During a meeting with the girl’s family that same day, President, Dr Irfaan Ali confirmed that the hotel owner and staff were still in police custody. The commissioner also noted that interviews are ongoing with several individuals who may be able to assist with the probe.

Adrianna, a student of the Parika Primary School, had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June.

Following the discovery of her body at the hotel, enraged protestors set the building on fire and looted its contents. The hotel proprietor’s home was also torched.