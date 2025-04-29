Pathologists rule out theories of forcible drowning, any other means of killing

–in death of Adrianna Younge

THE three highly skilled and qualified foreign pathologists who conducted the autopsy of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge’s body, ruled out theories of forcible drowning and any other means of killing.

This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during a press conference at State House, on Wednesday evening.

The child’s body was found in a pool at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo hours after she was first reported missing.

“After careful deliberation, the team concluded that she died as a result of drowning. [Adrianna’s] relatives were briefed following the examination. And informed of the medical cause of death. Due to the state of the decomposition of her body, the pathologists were unable to provide an exact time of death.

The relatives were also informed that the pathologist ruled out theories of forcible drowning or any other means of killing, followed by disposal of the body in water.

“So, that was what was communicated. Of course, as you know, the toxicology tests that would have to also be completed. So that is a brief synopsis of what was available to me. The pathologists would conclude their report and sign their full report. And that, of course, within the limits of the law, will be made available to the family, and also, I’m sure for public examination at any time,” President Ali said.

The Head-of-State recalled his commitment to the family, first and foremost, and to Guyana, to ensure that everything is be done in an open and transparent manner.

“As a result, not only one pathologist, three pathologists were brought in to deal with this matter and to look at this matter,” he said.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, during the press conference, pointed to the extensive qualifications of the experts who conducted the procedure.

Dr. Glenn Runner is a clinical professor of pathology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, with over 20 years of experience in forensic pathology.

He holds a medical degree, master’s, and bachelor’s from Wayne State University, and is board-certified in both anatomic and forensic pathology.

Dr. Runner, according to Dr. Anthony, completed his residency and fellowship at Duke University, served as a forensic pathologist in North Carolina, and has held roles at Tulane University, the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

He is recognised for his numerous publications and contributions to medical textbooks, and has mentored many students.

Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul is a consultant forensic pathologist in Barbados, registered with medical councils in Barbados, the UK, India, and Guyana.

He previously served as a forensic medical examiner for the NHS and police forces in the UK, and has extensive academic and practical experience in forensic medicine across India, the UK, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. He is well published and has held professorial roles in India and the UK.

Dr. Gary L. Collins, the Chief Medical Examiner from the state of Delaware, was brought in by the family to contribute to the examination. He is also recognised as a distinguished forensic pathologist.

“These three eminent pathologists collaborated closely, thoroughly reviewed the case with police and family, and conducted a comprehensive autopsy, ensuring a meticulous and expert process,” Dr. Anthony said.

President Ali said the objectives of the examination were to identify signs of trauma or injuries to the body, detect signs of sexual violence, collect appropriate forensic samples, document the post-mortem examination and through photographs and videography, determine the cause of death.

Upon completing the procedure, the forensic pathologists rule out signs of physical and sexual trauma on Younge’s body.