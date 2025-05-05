Inclusive development, shared prosperity remain top priority

–as Guyana progresses, President Ali says

As Guyana marked Arrival Day 2025, President Dr. Irfaan Ali issued a heartfelt call for national unity, cultural pride and the equitable sharing of the country’s prosperity, urging citizens to honour the legacy of their foreparents while building a more inclusive future.

In his annual Arrival Day address, the Head of State urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of their foreparents while actively shaping a society where every Guyanese feels a sense of belonging and purpose.

“Today, as we observe Arrival Day 2025, we pause to reflect on a defining aspect of our national journey—the invaluable contributions of those immigrants who came before us. They came with little but gave us so much,” President Ali stated.

He noted that the day honours the legacy of the indentured immigrants, especially the East Indian community, whose arrival 187 years ago laid the foundation for modern Guyana.

President Ali stressed that this year’s observance must go beyond historical remembrance.

“We do so not only to look back but to urge a deeper recommitment to the future we wish to build—a future where all Guyanese, regardless of race, heritage, religion, or background, can feel a sense of belonging, pride, and purpose. No heritage must feel hidden. No voice must feel unheard,” the Head of Space said.

Addressing global issues of xenophobia and cultural erasure, the President said, “In many parts of the world today, we are witnessing a rise in intolerance and discrimination against immigrants.

“People who have built nations, powered economies, and enriched cultures are being targeted, vilified, and excluded. Let us never make that mistake. Let us cherish each other and uplift one another”

He affirmed Guyana’s multiculturalism as a source of strength, not weakness.

“We are proud of our multicultural character. Diversity is not our weakness—it is our greatest strength.”

The President also reiterated the importance of ensuring all ethnic groups, including Indigenous peoples, African-Guyanese, Indo-Guyanese, and those of European, Portuguese, Chinese and mixed descent, are equally recognised and respected.

“Every community must have a voice, and where every citizen has a place at the table.”

Calling for the equitable sharing of Guyana’s growing prosperity, President Ali noted “Prosperity must not be a privilege—it must be a right… It is a bounty that must be shared equitably and sustainably.”

In his call to action, President Ali said, “Let us build a Guyana where no one is made to feel like a stranger in their own land… Let us move forward together—united, determined, and committed to a future in which everyone belongs.”

Arrival Day in Guyana is observed annually on May 5 to commemorate the arrival of various immigrant groups who contributed to the country’s development, especially the first batch of East Indian indentured labourers in 1838.