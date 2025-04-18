Guyana maintains will not engage Venezuela on matter before the ICJ

–rejects Chinese Charge d’Affaires statement on ‘friendly consultation, negotiations’

GUYANA’S Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Thursday rubbished a comment made by a senior Chinese diplomat that the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela should be resolved through friendly means. In a strongly worded statement, the ministry emphasised that the matter is currently engaging the attention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and, as such, Guyana will not be party to any discussion on the matter.

The following is the full statement that was issued by the ministry on Thursday:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rejects the statement made on April 16, 2025, by the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China that Guyana and

Venezuela “can solve the border issue through friendly consultations and negotiations”.

The Ministry reminds the Government of the People’s Republic of China of the position made pellucidly clear on several occasions by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana that the matter is

pending before the International Court of Justice by decision of the United Nations Secretary General, in accordance with the parties’ 1966 Geneva Agreement on settlement of the controversy.

The Argyle Declaration of December 14, 2023 recognises ‘Guyana’s assertion that it is committed to the process and procedures of the International Court of Justice for the resolution of the border

controversy….’.

To that end, and in order not to undermine the jurisdiction or authority of the Court as the appropriate forum for the resolution of this controversy, Guyana will not engage in discussion of any matter that has been brought before the Court.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken note that there has been no comment from the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blatant announcement by the

Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela that it intends to conduct elections on 25 May 2025 for a governor and legislative council of ‘Guayana Esequiba State’, which is the name Venezuela has given to Guyana’s Essequibo region. This is a clear violation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The principles of international law and mutual respect will continue to guide the actions of the Government of Guyana in its interactions with all member states of the international community.