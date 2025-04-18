Coalition talks fail

–after months of ‘negotiations’ over power sharing

WEEKS after the Alliance For Change (AFC) submitted an ambitious plan in relation to power sharing, talks between the AFC and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) leader, Aubrey Norton fell through with the alliance deciding to begin its campaign alone.

This was disclosed by AFC chairman, David Patterson, on Thursday, during the party’s press conference where questions were asked about the status of talks between the two parties.

According to Patterson, despite the AFC’s best efforts of negotiation, they were unable to arrive at a mutually beneficial arrangement with the APNU.

“We have communicated our decision, regrettably so to APNU, and we have also communicated to them that we will proceed with our campaign as the Alliance For Change since time is of the essence,” he said.

While he made this known, he went on to add that they have indicated that there are several other avenues in which the AFC can work and collaborate with the APNU and other interested individuals other than an established coalition.

As such Patterson, told members of the media that the door for collaboration remains open.

“As always, the door is always open prior to nomination day, should there be a change in this position or change in circumstances,” he said.

When asked specifically what caused the breakdown in the talks, the chairman indicated that there was no specific issue, but negotiators on both sides were unable to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

Just over two weeks ago, the AFC’s National Executive Council (NEC) arrived at several resolutions which include a 40 per cent power share and leader, Nigel Hughes, being the presidential candidate if the party is to coalesce with the APNU.

The three resolutions it put forward for coalition talks were:

“1. The AFC will accept a 60-40 split at all levels of government with 60% of the positions being held by representatives of the APNU.

2.The Party from which the Presidential Candidate is named, shall not be permitted to nominate and/or occupy the position of the Leader of the List.

3.In keeping with the earlier unanimous decision of the NEC in January of this year, Party Leader Nigel Hughes shall be the Party’s Presidential Candidate,” the party had said.

However, the PNCR leader, Aubrey Norton who is also the APNU Chairman had repeatedly made it clear that they would not allow any party or ally to take advantage of their efforts. The PNCR is the largest party in the APNU.

Norton was quoted as saying, “We are committed to working towards a coalition, but we ain’t going to let nobody eyes pass we.”

He said that while he is aware that the two parties work better together, he is aware that the PNCR carries the “Burden of the work.”

Norton had also indicated that they will not budge on a resolution that was adopted at the PNCR’s congress which decided that he would be the presidential candidate.

He had even emphasised that the PNCR, as the largest party in the coalition, is entitled to the presidential candidacy and would not relinquish this role to a smaller party.

For several months, a team led by Norton and the AFC led by Nigel Hughes were said to be in discussions regarding the rebirth of a coalition ahead of the 2025 national and regional polls.

It was widely reported that talks were put on “life support” because of what appears to be a power struggle and distrust among stakeholders.