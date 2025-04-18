Young people excited about the future under the PPP

–Jagdeo highlights positive reactions during a recent outreach

THE leaders of tomorrow are excited about the future, especially given the government’s investments in their lives, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has noted.

Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, spoke about his outreach and engagement with youths in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) last Saturday.

Over 1,000 young people were present, according to Jagdeo, who then highlighted the positive reactions that emanated.

“They were all looking to the future and excited about the future. The young people there,” he said.

The PPP has briskly pursued youth empowerment, using both traditional and non-traditional sectors to uplift them.

The government’s aggressive approach to education has resulted in the unprecedented access to free scholarships, free education from nursery to university, and a broad range of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes, equipping the nation’s youth with the skills necessary for a prosperous future.

The PPP is experiencing an “overwhelming” surge in youth support as the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) strengthens its presence across Guyana.

The party last October had attracted over 5,000 youths at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the party’s General Secretary, the increase in youth engagement is not only a testament to the PPP’s far-reaching influence but it also reflects the growing interest among Guyana’s youth in participating in shaping the country’s political and social future.

Jagdeo, who also serves as the country’s Vice-President, had expressed pride in the progress that has been made since he promised to reinvigorate the PYO, the youth arm of the ruling party, just a few years ago, transforming it into a force capable of influencing national dialogue.

He recalled his commitment to the party’s congress to revive the organisation, a feat that is unfolding with tremendous impact today.

Outside of this, the PPP’s continued outreach efforts, including events in Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and One (Barima-Waini), have collectively drawn over 6,000 young people to various conferences and camps.

From its beginning, the PYO has been instrumental in the PPP’s quest for a united Guyana. It has traditionally acted as an “incubator for leadership”, a function Dr. Jagdeo highlighted as crucial in preparing young people for governance roles.

Many of the PPP’s current leaders, including President Dr. Irfaan Ali, began their political careers in the PYO, gaining essential experience and skills that positioned them for their current roles.

Dr. Jagdeo seized the opportunity to encourage the young generation to adopt the dedication and discipline that have long defined the PPP, stating that the organisation provides a unique chance for youths to build their future while contributing to the nation’s progress.

This multi-ethnic approach to youth engagement has become a pillar of the PPP’s strategy, which Dr. Jagdeo views as essential to strengthening the Party’s appeal and legitimacy.