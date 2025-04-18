Guyanese being encouraged to share their ideas for a brighter future with PPP

-Jagdeo says all feedback will be given ‘serious consideration’

GUYANESE can play a more intimate role in shaping Guyana as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is encouraging citizens to share their ideas with the party.

This was disclosed by PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House.

He urged citizens to share their comments and suggestions via WhatsApp to 741-2575, or drop them off in envelopes at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, or at any of their party offices countrywide.

“So, if you have any idea, whatever the idea is, and you think it should be included in the future, I promise you that once you submit it, we’re giving it serious consideration,” the General Secretary said.

He further stated: “I can’t promise that everything will be in the plan… But I can tell you that your ideas will be given serious consideration,” adding: “You can easily take any idea you have; no idea is too silly to look at. We look at everything whilst we’re crafting [the manifesto]. We have a ton load ourselves, and we’re trying to sort all of this through, because we can’t do everything.”

The government has taken this approach when crafting key initiatives such as national budgets and even in its previous 2020 manifesto.

In 2015, the APNU+AFC promised human and social development but instead Guyanese faced a burdensome period.

That APNU+AFC government hiked the salaries of its ministers but placed Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, water, basic food items, among other amenities shortly after taking office.

Guyanese also faced over 300 new taxes, which caused an immense strain on the backs of citizens.

The PPP since assuming office has not only reversed those taxes but the administration also created opportunities in areas such as education, housing, employment and small business support.