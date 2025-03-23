Over $10 billion invested in GDF Air Corps in four years

In a strategic move to boost defence readiness, enhance search and rescue operations, and expand humanitarian capabilities, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali said the government is sparing no effort in developing its human resources.

The President said this on Friday during his remarks at the commissioning of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps’ Hangar at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle. President Ali revealed that between 2021 and 2024, over $400 million was invested in the training and development of human resources within the air corps. He further stated that this year, the government has allocated the same amount—$400 million—that was invested over the past three years.

According to the President, “These investments cannot be taken for granted, and they form part of our overall defence strategy that is linked to our search and rescue strategy and capability, our humanitarian capability, and then our core defence and military capability.”

The Head of State then explained that the integration of additional security and construction infrastructure will support the Ogle facility.

“We’re all aware that the skyline of our city is changing. As a result of those changes in the skyline of our city, we will have to build the necessary capacity that will allow us to respond effectively to threats of fire and other emergencies,” Dr. Ali stated.

However, the President emphasised that the physical asset is only one aspect of the investment. He highlighted that when considering the acquisition of new assets and the upgrading of the air corps’ infrastructure, more than $10 billion has been invested in just the last four years.

The President said: “The story is even better when you look at our investments in training and development of our human asset in the Air Corps because we can have the best facilities, the best infrastructure and assets, but if the human capacity and capability does not meet what we need, then we’ll just have assets on the ground.”

The President stated that the commissioning of the GDF Air Corps’ Hangar was not just about bringing a facility into service; it also symbolised the government’s strong commitment to modernising and transforming the nation’s security architecture. He further emphasised that the government has shown its dedication to investing in the essential tools and equipment that will not only strengthen the country’s ability to protect itself but also contribute positively to national development.

“Very quietly, without much fanfare, the Guyana Defence Force executes every single year, maybe hundreds of humanitarian flights, saving lives, addressing emergencies or participating in some sort of search and rescue, whilst at the same time, they also support other law-enforcement agencies in various initiatives and efforts to ensure our national security is not compromised in any way,” the President stated.

He further noted that the facility also offers better opportunities in terms of operability and integration.

“So today in our nation’s journey, we are sending a signal. We’re speaking with a unified voice that we stand firm as a country and as a people, and in standing firm we will make every investment necessary to ensure we have what it takes to secure our nation, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the President further stated.