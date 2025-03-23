UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs to visit Guyana

UNITED NATIONS Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Youth Affairs, Dr. Felipe Paullier, will undertake an official visit to Guyana from March 23 to 25, 2025.

The visit aims to explore opportunities and challenges that youth have in the country and the region, learn from best practices and innovations, and discuss how the UN Youth Office can effectively support and showcase the country’s youth globally.

During his visit to Georgetown, the ASG is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several key government officials, including Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education; and Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security.

In addition to these high-level discussions, the ASG will meet with the UN Resident Coordinator, Heads of UN Agencies based in Guyana, and UN staff. He will also engage with the Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

A key highlight of the visit will be a town hall meeting with youth, organised by the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator with support from UNDP Guyana. This event will provide an opportunity for young people to engage directly with the ASG on issues affecting their future.

The ASG’s itinerary also includes a site visit to the Guyana School of Agriculture to observe ongoing initiatives. Accompanying the ASG is a Young Professional from his team.

Dr. Felipe Paullier of Uruguay assumed his mandate as the first-ever Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs in December 2023 at the age of 32. He is the youngest senior appointment in the history of the United Nations, and the youngest serving member of the Secretary-General’s senior management group.

As head of the United Nations Youth Office, Mr. Paullier leads systemwide collaboration, coordination and accountability on youth affairs, overseeing the UN’s efforts to strengthen meaningful youth engagement in the areas of sustainable development, human rights, and peace and security.

Prior to taking up his post, Mr. Paullier was the Director General of the National Youth Institute of Uruguay beginning in 2020, where he led efforts to engage young people in policy-making processes at national level. He previously served in various political management positions at the national level. Throughout his career, he has been a foremost advocate for young people’s rights and the inclusion of young people in decision-making spaces.

Mr. Paullier is a Medical Doctor by training, specialised in paediatrics. He holds a Medical Doctor degree from the Universidad de la Republica Oriental de Uruguay and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Universidad Católica de Uruguay.