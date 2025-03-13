Benn issues warning to supporters of Venezuela’s threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity –mulls treason charges

HOME Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has issued a strong warning to anyone supporting Venezuela’s illegal claim over Guyana’s Essequibo region, emphasising that criminal charges will be instituted against those involved.

Benn’s warning comes in the wake of recent escalations in the ongoing territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela. These include incidents where Venezuelan vessels entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area where oil production is ongoing, as well as an altercation in which a Venezuelan gang opened fire on Guyanese soldiers stationed at the Cuyuni River, prompting a return of fire from the soldiers.

In a statement made during the opening of the Guyana Police Force’s Inspectors’ and Sergeants’ Conference on Wednesday, Benn stated, “Any person, Guyanese or otherwise, if it’s a Guyanese, who is appointed to be governor of Essequibo and being placed at Anna Regina—we will charge that person for treason and lock them up. Every one of them. And anybody supporting them will also be charged.

The Black’s Law Dictionary defines treason as the act of betraying one’s country, which can include attempting to overthrow the government or giving aid to enemies.

The Criminal Law (Offences) Act of Guyana mandates death by hanging as the penalty for treason.

Benn also alluded to the presence of “sleepers”—individuals within Guyana who secretly support Venezuela’s territorial claim. “We know that there are some sleepers here,” he added, “We put out a few already.”

The minister’s remarks came as tensions between the two nations remain high, with Venezuela continuing to make claims over the Essequibo region, which Guyana asserts as an integral part of its national territory.

The recent warning follows Guyana’s formal submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking provisional measures in the case regarding the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela).

The 1899 Arbitral Award, a significant ruling that established the border between what was then British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela, is where the controversy first began. Venezuela had agreed to and signed the Arbitral Award.

Last week, the Guyanese government filed a request for urgent intervention by the ICJ after Venezuela announced plans to hold elections in the disputed Essequibo region on May 25, 2025, the day before Guyana’s 59th independence anniversary.

Approximately 125,000 of Guyana’s 800,000 residents live in the Essequibo area, which is approximately 61, 600 square miles.

This election is part of Venezuela’s broader plan to rename the region “Guayana Esequiba” and appoint a governor, a move that Guyana deems as an attempted annexation.

Guyana contends that these actions by Venezuela violate the ICJ’s December 1, 2023, order, as well as the fundamental principles of international law. In its filing, Guyana emphasised the illegality of Venezuela’s efforts and requested the ICJ to take the necessary steps to prevent further violations.

The long-standing controversy between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region dates back a century, with both nations claiming sovereignty over the area. In January 2018, after failed attempts to resolve the matter bilaterally, Guyana referred the issue to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General. The UN, unable to mediate a resolution, assigned the ICJ—its principal judicial body, whose decisions are legal decisions—to settle the matter.

Despite ongoing hearings, a final decision from the ICJ on the matter may take several more years. In the meantime, Guyana continues to garner international support for its position, with condemnation of Venezuela’s actions mounting globally.