Minister Rodrigues engages with Central Mahaicony residents on Housing, Water initiatives

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, on Tuesday held a productive meeting with residents of Central Mahaicony, accompanied by Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally and local representatives. This engagement provided a valuable platform for residents to voice their concerns and receive direct responses from government officials.

During the meeting, Minister Rodrigues reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to national development and democratic principles, emphasizing the alignment of current policies with the administration’s five-year manifesto.

She assured the community that all commitments made to the Guyanese people are being fulfilled, highlighting that no area has been overlooked in this development journey.

Addressing the housing challenges faced by residents, the Minister reported that the Ministry of Housing and Water is actively working to resolve the backlog of housing applications nationwide.

Over the past four years, approximately 1,900 lots have been allocated in Region Five alone. This year, the Central Housing and Planning Authority is focused on clearing the backlog in most regions, with particular attention to significantly reducing the backlog in Region Four.

Recognizing ongoing concerns regarding water quality in the region, Minister Rodrigues detailed several government initiatives aimed at enhancing water treatment facilities. The Bath Water Treatment plant is set to become operational soon, promising significant improvements in water supply.

Major upgrades are also underway at the Cotton Tree treatment facility, alongside an extension of the distribution network to further enhance access.

To address the needs of widely dispersed communities, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is installing smaller treatment systems in areas such as De Hoop, Strath Campbell, and Perseverance. Once completed, these projects will ensure that Region Five achieves 100% treated water coverage.

In addition to addressing housing and water concerns, Minister Rodrigues highlighted the transformative impact of government programs in creating employment opportunities and improving lives. She referenced the Pathway Workers Project, which offers part-time employment as a stepping stone to long-term success.

Twelve individuals who initially joined GWI through this program have since secured full-time positions, contributing to the development of the country’s water sector.

The Minister also underscored the housing sector’s critical role as a major driver of employment, generating thousands of jobs across Guyana. She affirmed that all government initiatives are strategically designed to complement one another, fostering economic growth and enhancing the well-being of all citizens.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of hope and commitment to collaboration between the government and the residents of Central Mahaicony, as they work together towards a brighter future.