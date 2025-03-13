Hughes meets the Mohameds

Alliance for Change Leader, Nigel Hughes has met with the Mohameds Family. According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Hughes who is seeking to lead a Coalition for the upcoming general elections, met with Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed.

The details of the meeting remain unclear, and multiple attempts to reach the AFC leader and other executive members have been unsuccessful, with calls being forwarded to voicemail.

In recent months, Azruddin Mohamed has been holding meetings in various communities, and his father has said he would support him if he wants to enter the political arena.

Last year, the Mohameds were been sanctioned by the United States government, and anyone who does business with them risk facing consequences, according to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

It is believed that the meeting between Hughes and the Mohameds comes as an effort to form a Coalition against the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The Mohameds recently became very vocal in critiquing the PPP/C government.