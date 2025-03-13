News Archives
Minister Benn engages Betsy Ground residents in community outreach
Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn and nine-year-old Shafeena Ali, a student of Betsy Ground Primary School who had the chance to meet Minister Benn in her home village
MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, engaged with residents of Betsy Ground, Canje (Shelly’s Residence), Region Six, as part of ongoing community outreach efforts aimed at strengthening government/citizen relations. The meeting provided an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, ask questions, and discuss key issues affecting their community.

A section of the gathering of residents at Betsy Ground, Canje, Region Six

During the engagement, Minister Benn addressed matters related to public safety, law enforcement, and other areas under his portfolio, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all citizens. He emphasized that these community meetings form part of a broader initiative to foster dialogue between the government and the people, ensuring that policies and programmes align with the needs of local communities.

A heartwarming moment during the visit occurred when nine-year-old Shafeena Ali, a student of Betsy Ground Primary School, had the chance to meet Minister Benn in her home village. During their brief interaction, Shafeena confidently shared her dream of one day becoming a government minister herself. Minister Benn encouraged her to remain dedicated to her studies, highlighting that with hard work and determination, she too could achieve her goal.
The community outreach initiative underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with citizens at the grassroots level, fostering meaningful discussions, and addressing concerns to enhance public welfare and security.

