Sod turned for $191M expansion project for JC Chandisingh Secondary School

THE Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Wednesday, turned the sod for a new block at the JC Chandisingh Secondary School in East Berbice-Corentyne, Region 6.

This ground-breaking ceremony marks the beginning of a substantial investment in the school, which will see a nearly $200 million extension project that aims to improve the quality of education for students in the region.

The project, valued at G$191,798,750, is being carried out by the contractor, Urban Edge Builders Inc., who was awarded the contract through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.

The mobilisation amount for the project is G$19,179,875, and the work is expected to be completed within a projected duration of eight months. Additionally, the defects liability period for the project is set to twelve months, ensuring that any issues post-completion are addressed promptly.

In her remarks during the ground-breaking ceremony for the new teaching block at JC Chandisingh Secondary School, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, emphasised the government’s commitment to improving educational facilities across the country.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of students, she shared the broader vision for the school expansion and its significance for the entire region.

“This is not only happening at JC, it’s also happening at schools across the country. We’re doing major rehabilitation and extensions to cater for the students who have needs now. This is currently a close to 200M extension, but, because of the requirements of the school and the population, the

stakeholders; parents, board, we are actually looking at an even further expansion that would take care of all of the school’s needs at one time.”

The new block is set to enhance the school’s facilities, providing more space and modern amenities to support the growing needs of the community and the student population.

The expansion of JC Chandisingh Secondary School is part of a broader effort by the government to improve educational infrastructure across the country, ensuring that all students have access to a conducive learning environment.