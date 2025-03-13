Nandlall: PPP not bothered by political opponents, dismisses them as irrelevant

–boasts of party’s sound record of national development

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has confidently asserted that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) remains unshaken in the face of political opposition, emphasising the party’s enduring legacy of improving the lives of Guyanese speaks for itself.

During his weekly programme, Issues in the News, Nandlall firmly addressed political adversaries, including the Alliance for Change (AFC), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and U.S.-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, who has suggested he may run in the upcoming 2025 national elections. Nandlall made it clear that the PPP is not intimidated by any of these opponents. “The PPP is not afraid of the Mohameds or anyone else. We are not afraid of the PNC [People’s National Congress Reform], APNU, AFC, or the Mohameds, whether individually or combined,” he declared.

He underscored the party’s historic resilience, recalling that since its establishment in 1950, the PPP has faced and triumphed over numerous challenges.

“It is the oldest political movement in this country; we have faced every type of challenge that you can think about. We have withstood those challenges, and we are here today as strong as ever. And you think the Mohameds will shift us?” Nandlall questioned, reinforcing his belief in the party’s unshakable foundation.

Notably, he highlighted the “bandwagon” of individuals whom he claimed the PPP had pushed into political retirement.

Nandlall also reflected on various government initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living for Guyanese citizens. He mentioned the $100,000 cash grant programme for babies born in Guyana to Guyanese mothers starting January 1, 2025, as well as the $100,000 grant for Guyanese aged 18 and older, and additional cash grants for schoolchildren.

The attorney General noted: “The cash grant programme has been a resounding success. Hundreds of thousands of Guyanese have received their cheques.”

Moreover, he referred to the Universal Healthcare Voucher programme, which provides $10,000 to every Guyanese to cover private healthcare expenses. Additionally, he mentioned that women aged 21 to 65 are eligible for an $8,000 grant for cervical cancer screening.

A range of other grants are also available, including the $600,000 dialysis programme, and eye testing and spectacle vouchers.

Minister Nandlall reminded that the 2025 National Budget also includes increases in old age pensions, public assistance, the abolition of tuition fees at the University of Guyana, and a raised income tax threshold—measures aimed at boosting citizens’ disposable income.

He also noted that these measures have resulted in the return of billions of dollars to taxpayers.

AG Nandlall pointed out that these initiatives have left the opposition scrambling, stating, “When we unleashed these programmes, the collective opposition gets ‘bazodee,’ so they run helter-skelter.”

He also highlighted the significant improvement in the standard of living across Guyana, pointing to a visible rise in the quality of life, from clothing and jewellery to vehicles and leisure activities—what he referred to as a “spending explosion.”

Speaking to Guyanese in the diaspora, he said, “You can look at the clothes we [in Guyana] are wearing, you can look at the glasses, the fashion, what we are drinking, and what we are driving, our lifestyles, and you will see how sometimes it is surpassing what you are enjoying in the United States.” He

continued, “Guyanese are wearing the brand name clothes that you sometimes can’t afford in the United States and in Canada and wherever you are living.”

In conclusion, Nandlall reiterated that no aspiring politician, including those from the opposition, can change the undeniable success of the PPP and its ongoing efforts to improve the lives of the Guyanese people. He emphasised that, in light of the avalanche of success citizens are experiencing under the PPP administration, politicians now face a difficult challenge ahead.