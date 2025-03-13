$447.8M deeds, commercial registries office for Region Two soon

Region Two residents will soon enjoy enhanced and efficient legal services as the government prepares to open a new $447.8 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority building at Suddie along the Essequibo coast.

The office currently operates on the ground floor of the Suddie High Court.

The spanking three-story structure will feature a residential facility for the authority’s manager while the two remaining floors will accommodate offices to offer legal land and business transactions for residents there.

According to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, the substantial investment ensures citizens enjoy modern services with proper amenities, including fully air-conditioned rooms, elevators, parking facilities and a storage vault for documents.

“That is the transformation that we are speaking about. All the modern services that are offered in Georgetown will now be offered in, I would dare say, a better atmosphere on the Essequibo coast,” the minister stated during his ‘Issues in News’ programme on Tuesday.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority was established to efficiently administer the laws enacted by parliament affecting land, whether by way of transport, land registration, leases, mortgages or any other alienation thereof; as well as those laws relating to trademarks, patents, copyrights and trade.

It provides much-needed services including notarisation, business registration, and resolution of land disputes.

In October 2022, the government awarded the contract to JAICAM Constructions and Services Incto construct the modern facility at Suddie.

Around 200 residents of Walton Hall will receive land transports for the first time when the building becomes operational.

The AG explained that the lands the residents are occupying were previously owned by a co-op society that has now become dysfunctional.

“The Government of Guyana bore the cost of this entire exercise and this is an aspect of work that the Ministry of Legal Affairs has been undertaking for several years now and this is one of many areas that we have been working to regularise,” he stressed.

This initiative is part of the government’s plans to establish Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority offices across Guyana.

Meanwhile, a brand-new $388 million Magistrate’s Court will be commissioned at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara, bringing access to judicial services closer to residents.

“I’ve said on many occasions that access to justice is as important as access to health care, education, housing and water. If you are denied your rights and freedoms, none of these other things matter. And that is why we are building courts across the country,” AG Nandlall underscored. (DPI)