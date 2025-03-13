Guyana, Suriname could generate gas-powered industrial hub

GUYANA is exploring a potential partnership with Suriname to develop a gas-powered industrial hub as part of efforts to boost the regional economy.

During an interview with Bloomberg in the United States of America on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference, Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted that the nation is seeking to partnership with Suriname for a prospective hub on the north coast of South America that would use natural gas from the two countries’ offshore fields.

As quoted by Bloomberg, he aims “to build regional prosperity” by producing power, fertilizer and aluminum in the Berbice region in eastern Guyana.

The government of Guyana, he noted, is building “resilience” by investing heavily in non-oil sectors, such as agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

“We’re hoping also to discuss with Suriname the integration of their gas into that facility,” Ali said. “That facility would be able to serve both Guyana and Suriname and create the economic spin off and opportunities for both countries.”

Bloomberg in its report, pointed to the Longtail, Exxon’s eighth offshore Guyana project, provides a unique opportunity because unlike the other seven, it’s more focused on natural gas and other hydrocarbon liquids rather than oil. Positioned in the south-east of the Stabroek block, Longtail is not far from where TotalEnergies SE is building the GranMorgu oil project in Suriname.

Exxon will present to the Guyanese government several options for gas developments in the coming weeks, Ali said. One idea is to bring some of the gas to shore through a pipeline for domestic use. Another is for floating liquefied natural gas for export.

Ali met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright while in Houston this week. The pair discussed “the strengthening of the partnership and integration of our energy plans to ensure energy security, energy stability,” President Ali is quoted by Bloomberg.

Back in October 2024, staggering US$10.5 billion was invested in Suriname’s Block 58 oil and gas project. The total recoverable resources of the Sapakara and Krabdagu fields, called “Gran Morgu,” are expected to exceed 700 million barrels. TotalEnergies and APA intend to develop these fields.

Suriname is pushing forward with its massive offshore project, and Guyana is hopeful that the two countries can co-operate more in a variety of areas, including oil and gas development.

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had then engaged Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Randim.

“We are looking forward to working with them in the future and also to what kinds of shared infrastructure we can have because we are two contiguous countries, the only two contiguous countries in CARICOM [Caribbean Community,” Dr. Jagdeo had said.

The Final Investment Decision (FID) for Suriname’s offshore oil and gas development project is set to provide new economic opportunities through job creation, local capacity-building, and enhanced energy collaboration across borders.

It is expected to generate significant benefits for the local economy, with an increase in job opportunities and investments that will strengthen the private sectors of both Suriname and Guyana.

Surinamese and Guyanese businesses will benefit from partnerships in logistics, well services, and the operations of the FPSO and subsea systems.

For Guyana, this development complements our own burgeoning oil sector, fostering opportunities for cross-border investment, shared infrastructure development, and expertise.

The collaboration between Guyana and Suriname in energy and trade is set to unlock significant benefits for both nations, enhancing regional connectivity and positioning both countries as leaders in the global energy market.

Already the two nations have established partnerships perusing joint development in manufacturing sectors. Plans are also underway to construct a bridge across the Corentyne River to further push trade and partnerships between the two states.