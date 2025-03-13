Local Content Summit set for next month

The third Local Content Summit is back and set to take place on April 8, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

This is according to organisers of the event, MBW Energy Support Services Inc., Prestige Management Consultants and the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Local Content Secretariat, which made the announcement via the summit’s social media pages.

The third iteration of the summit is set to focus on critical areas like legislative updates, joint venture partnerships, capacity building and success stories, all of which provide businesses with knowledge and tools to navigate and maximise opportunities in the evolving local content landscape.

According to the summit’s website, the event will convene policymakers, regulatory bodies, industry experts, investors and representatives from the local private sector.

Featured speakers are expected to be announced soon as registration for the summit is open.

Last year, President Dr Irfaan Ali served as the keynote speaker at the opening plenary, and other featured speakers included Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Local Content Secretariat, Dr Martin Pertab, among others.

At that time, there was a focus on knowledge sharing for local businesses in Guyana to understand the benefits of becoming local content certified and to identify and capitalise on available opportunities.