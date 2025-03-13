Further collaborations to enhance Guyana’s security architecture imminent

—as President Ali, USTRANSCOM commander hold discussions

President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with General Randall Reed, the 15th Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), to discuss areas of collaboration and support within Guyana’s security architecture.

During the meeting on Wednesday, President Ali updated General Reed on the country’s development and security landscape, highlighting key priorities and potential avenues for deeper cooperation. The engagement underscored the strengthening of ties between the two nations in matters of security and development.

The Guyanese Head of State is currently attending the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.

Wednesday’s meeting aligns with the government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to modernise its defence capabilities.

In the last four years, the Government of Guyana has invested more than $155 billion to ensure that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is not only equipped with advanced training but also to ensure that the defence infrastructure is capable, adaptable and flexible to meet every requirement of future development.

Engaging with ranks of the GDF recently, President Ali noted that the government, is going to invest in new technologies, training, and education to prepare the armed forces for future threats, such as cyber-attacks, and to improve intelligence gathering, border security, and defence infrastructure.

The President related that with these newer technologies, new forms of training will be needed. To this end, the government will ensure that ranks are equipped with the necessary training. “It will require additional education. It will require re-strategising, as we implement new technologies to support

your work, as we build partnership with many different countries, you will be exposed to greater training, to greater opportunities, and importantly, to greater technology that will allow us to optimise our human asset,” the Head-of-State said.

President Ali had announced that the GDF will soon initiate tenders for the construction of a new defence headquarters, boasting comprehensive design with modern infrastructure.

During that engagement, the Head-of-State had keenly pointed out the government’s commitment to national security and development through significant investments in military training and infrastructure. These investments, he reiterated, reflect the government’s commitment to building resilient and robust military infrastructure.