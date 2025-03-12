66 public sector workers acquire crucial skills to improve service delivery

THE Ministry of Public Service’s Training and Development Department has successfully concluded its first week of Central Training for 2025, equipping 66 public servants with essential skills to enhance service delivery and workplace efficiency.

The training sessions covered three key areas: Customer Service – Designed to improve customer relations and enhance the quality of service provided to the public, this training emphasised courtesy, professionalism, and respect in public sector interactions.

Smart and Safe Driving: A Public Sector Guide – Focused on promoting safe, comfortable, and efficient driving practices for public servants who operate government vehicles.

Ancillary Staff Training – Aimed at upholding high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in government offices to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment.

In addition to technical training, the department launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Gender Affairs Bureau and the National AIDS Programme Secretariat.

Representatives from both institutions will now present at all training programmes to raise awareness about gender equality, health, and human rights. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and well-being across the public sector.

The Ministry of Public Service continues to prioritise professional development, ensuring that public servants are well-equipped to deliver efficient and people-centred services.