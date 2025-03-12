News Archives
$50M water supply project to transform access in Phillipai, nearby communities
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal
Residents of Phillipai and its satellite village, Amakokopai, will soon benefit from improved access to potable water as the government moves ahead with a $50 million water supply project, expected to be completed by July 2025.
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, along with Hinterland Services Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Ramchand Jailal, engaged with residents to discuss the long-awaited initiative.

Residents of Phillipai, Region Seven

Currently, the 1,500 residents of Phillipai lack a functioning water system, relying on fetching water from springs and rivers or using rainwater harvesting for their daily needs. The community’s previous system, which involved a pump drawing water from a spring into a trestle for distribution, fell into disrepair and has been non-operational for several years.

Minister Croal highlighted that the new project will ensure reliable access to clean water, enhancing the quality of life for residents. Key components of the project include: Construction of a concrete catchment at the waterfall source; Installation of transmission pipes from the catchment to Amakokopai and Phillipai; and Service connections to individual households

To facilitate the project, GWI will supply and transport the necessary pipes and fittings, while the village council will assist with labor for installation. This collaborative effort underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development in hinterland communities.
The Phillipai water project is part of the broader national drive to expand potable water access in rural and Indigenous communities, ensuring equitable development across Guyana.

 

